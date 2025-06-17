CapMetro's Downtown Station temporarily closed due to convention center construction

The Brief CapMetro temporarily suspending service to Downtown Station Service suspension is due to construction at the Austin Convention Center CapMetro says service will resume on Wednesday, June 18



CapMetro will be temporarily suspending service to its Downtown Station due to construction at the Austin Convention Center.

What we know:

The transit agency says that the unexpected impact has required the immediate temporary closure of the station starting today, June 17, to ensure the public’s safety.

The CapMetro Rail Red Line will temporarily terminate at Plaza Saltillo, and a bus bridge is in place between the two stations, until rail service can safely resume to Downtown Station.

CapMetro later said Tuesday that it would be resuming rail service to the Downtown Station on Wednesday, June 18, but noted that continued construction downtown could cause delays to service.

What they're saying:

JE Dunn-Turner Construction Joint Venture provided a statement to FOX 7 Austin about what happened to cause the closure:

"Earlier today, during demolition work on the Austin Convention Center, an exterior wall leaned outward. Everyone is safe, and all material was contained within the construction site. Out of an abundance of caution, the Red Line station and adjacent sidewalk were temporarily closed in coordination with CapMetro. The demolition of this wall has been completed safely, and we are working closely with CapMetro to inspect and reopen the station and sidewalk as soon as possible."

Austin Convention Center construction

Dig deeper:

Demolition of the existing Austin Convention Center began back in April, starting with the interior.

Some of the materials will go into the new convention center. Demolition of the exterior was expected to begin in May.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

That process will take about a year. Then after, there will be a 10-month excavation to put in foundations and steel.

The new convention center is expected to be completed in 2029.

By the numbers:

The $1.6 billion project is paid for through hotel occupancy tax and convention center revenue. It will nearly double the size of the current one, from 365,000 square feet to 620,000 square feet and have indoor-outdoor connections.

The city projects $750 million in annual economic impact.