CapMetro offering free rides to COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Capital Metro says it is now offering free curb-to-curb rides for those with COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

The complimentary service is currently only available for individual customers who are in CapMetro's service area and receiving the COVID-19 vaccination through phase I and II of the Texas Department of Health’s vaccine distribution plan, says the transit agency.

CapMetro's MetroAccess vehicles are accepting requests and those seeking this service do not have to be MetroAccess customers to use it.

"Throughout the COVID-10 pandemic, Capital Metro has continued to provide essential travel for customers to reach critical destinations and services through safe and reliable transit," said Chad Ballentine, Capital Metro Vice President of Demand Response and Innovative Mobility. "Ensuring community members can securely reach their COVID-19 vaccination appointments is part of Capital Metro’s ongoing initiative to protect the health and safety of the Central Texas community."

CapMetro says it is also working with community partners, like Foundation Communities, to help the people they serve access their vaccine appointments. The transit agency will closely monitor demand and adjust the scope based on vehicle availability and resources.

Community members utilizing the service must make their COVID-19 vaccine appointment before reserving their free ride. CapMetro says it does not administer the vaccine or schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments for customers.

Those wanting to schedule transportation can call 512-369-6050 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. When making the reservation, customers will need the following information:

Pickup address

Vaccine appointment address

Requested appointment and return times

If the customer is traveling with another person or utilizing any mobility aids

All CapMetro’s established COVID-19 safety protocols will be enforced during these trips, says the transit agency, including requiring facial coverings while onboard and avoiding shared trips unless riding to and from the same location. MetroAccess operators will not be able to provide assistance in getting a customer into the vehicle, and customers will need to arrange any necessary assistance to and from the vehicle.

The transit agency says all its vehicles, including MetroAccess vehicles, are cleaned daily with disinfectant, and an electrostatic product is used to ensure surfaces are sanitized.

