CapMetro offering special services during Austin City Limits 2024

CapMetro wants the public to know of special services it is operating to accommodate Austin City Limits (ACL) festival goers.

CapMetros said while they can't get you directly to Zilker Park, they can get you to the shuttles. There are multiple routes that stop at Republic Square where the ACL shuttle is located.

If you live in the North Austin, Williamson County area, the Red Line is extending its hours on Sunday, Oct. 6 and Sunday, Oct. 13. The last trains leave downtown at 12:30 a.m. each night of ACL.

CapMetro is also hosting a Bikeshare valet at 1602 Toomey Road to allow customers to rent a bike at any of the Bikeshare stations to get to Zilker Park. You can download the CapMetro Bikeshare app to find the docking station closest to you.