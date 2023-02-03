CapMetro Red Line suspended Feb. 4 due to power outages

CapMetro is suspending its Red Line rail service Saturday, Feb. 4 due to continued power outages in the Austin area.

CapMetro says many signals remain without the power required to ensure safe crossings and use of the system. Staff is working with utilities to restore service as soon as possible.

Instead, CapMetro is operating a special service shuttle for Leander, Lakeline and Howard Stations before heading to Downtown Station:

CapMetro will provide an update on next week's Rail service on Sunday Feb. 5 in the evening.

Most of CapMetro's regular services, except for rail, returned Friday.

Riders with questions can call CapMetro's Customer Service GO Line at 512-474-1200.