CapMetro Red Line to suspend operations for McKalla Station construction

CapMetro is suspending its Red Line rail service next week, so construction can continue on the new McKalla Station at Q2 Stadium in North Austin.

The service will be suspended from Monday, Feb. 27 through Friday, March 3.

There will also be a road closure on Rutland Drive from February 26 through March 1, where approximately 150-200 feet of the road will be completely closed in each direction from the railroad tracks.

Graphic of the traffic detours that will be in place next week (CapMetro)

In addition to building the new station, crews are working on double tracking and making other improvements to the North Burnet neighborhood, including drainage improvements, relocating water lines, and the development of quiet zones, which will allow trains to travel through the area without blowing their horns, says CapMetro.

CapMetro will operate a shuttle to serve Leander, Lakeline and Howard Stations before heading to Downtown Station. CapMetro also offers alternative bus service from all rail station locations to downtown, although not directly to Downtown Station.

There are no events at Q2 Stadium during the temporary suspension, says the transit agency.

McKalla Station is scheduled to be operational by the 2024 Austin FC season, providing better and safer access to Q2 stadium and the surrounding North Burnet neighborhood.

Additional construction work will take place periodically through July, primarily affecting Rundberg Lane and the Braker Lane area, in order to complete the project on time and on budget.

Riders who need extra assistance throughout the construction are asked to call CapMetro's Customer Service GO Line at 512-474-1200.