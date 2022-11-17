CapMetro to receive $1M grant from Biden-Harris Administration

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) announced a nearly $1 million grant to the Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority in Austin.

The grant is coming from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to provide more transportation options by integrating land use and transportation planning in new or expanded transit project corridors.

The program helps communities plan for opportunities created by new transit stations, such as affordable housing, economic development, and better connections to schools, hospitals, stores, and restaurants.

MORE CAPMETRO COVERAGE

CapMetro will receive nearly $1 million to plan for transit-oriented development along the proposed Orange and Blue light rail lines and the proposed regional rail Green Line. The plan would set the stage for the agency to transition to a new headquarters and repurpose its current headquarters into a transit-oriented development site.

It also will enhance economic and community development by creating mixed-use development, increasing affordable housing, supporting bicycle and pedestrian access, and bringing essential services to the area.

A list of selected projects is available online.