Trump appearance, Paramount Theatre Gala cause CapMetro bus service disruptions

If you're planning on riding certain CapMetro bus routes in Downtown Austin Saturday, be prepared for detours and service disruptions.

CapMetro says that customers should experience service disruptions on May 14 on MetroBus Routes 2-Rosewood WB, 4-7th Street WB, 6-East 12th SB, 7-Duval/Dove Springs SB, 10-South 1st/Red River SB, and 17-Cesar Chavez WB and EB due to the appearance of former President Donald Trump at the Austin Convention Center and the 2022 Paramount Theatre Gala.

Customers can expect a service disruption on MetroBus Route 17 Cesar Chavez both east and westbound as Trump's appearance will close down Cesar Chavez between I-35 and Brazos, says CapMetro. Also, if MetroRail service to and from Downtown Station is disrupted, there will be bus service between Downtown Station and Plaza Saltillo Station on an as-needed basis.

Detour changes to MetroBus route 17-Cesar Chavez EB

From Cesar Chavez

Left on Brazos

Right on 5th

Right on I-35

Left on Cesar Chavez

To regular route

Riders may catch their bus at Stop ID 1781 at Cesar Chavez & Lavaca or Stop ID 2812 at Cesar Chavez & Waller. Stop ID 993 at Cesar Chavez & Brazos and Stop ID 5633 at Cesar Chavez & Trinity will be closed.

Detour changes to MetroBus route 17-Cesar Chavez WB

From Cesar Chavez

Right on I-35

Use turnaround to southbound I-35

Right on 3rd

Right on Red River

Left on 5th

Left on San Jacinto

Right on Cesar Chavez

To regular route

Riders can catch their bus at Stop ID 1850 at Cesar Chavez & San Marcos or Stop ID 6274 at Cesar Chavez & Colorado. Stop ID 4175 at Cesar Chavez & Red River and Stop ID 1038 at Cesar Chavez & Trinity will be closed.

The annual Paramount Theatre Gala is disrupting CapMetro service near 8th and Congress all day Saturday and routes 2, 4, 6, 7 and 10 will have detours in effect until the end of Saturday service.

Detour changes to MetroBus route 2- Rosewood WB

From 11th

Left on Guadalupe

To regular route

Riders can catch their bus at Stop ID 5950 at Guadalupe & 8th. Stop ID 5937 at 8th & Congress and Stop ID 5938 at 8th & Lavaca will be closed.

Detour changes to MetroBus route 4- 7th Street WB

From 8th

Right on Trinity

Left on 11th

Left on Guadalupe

To regular route

Riders can catch their bus at Stop ID 5950 at Guadalupe & 8th. Stop ID 5937 at 8th & Congress and Stop ID 5938 at 8th & Lavaca will be closed.

Detour changes to MetroBus route 6- East 12th SB

From San Jacinto

Right on 11th

Left on Guadalupe

To regular route

Riders can catch their bus at Stop ID 5950 at Guadalupe & 8th. Stop ID 5937 at 8th & Congress and Stop ID 5938 at 8th & Lavaca will be closed.

Detour changes to MetroBus route 7- Duval/Dove Springs SB

From San Jacinto

Right on 11th

Left on Guadalupe

To regular route

Riders can catch their bus at Stop ID 5950 at Guadalupe & 8th. Stop ID 5937 at 8th & Congress and Stop ID 5938 at 8th & Lavaca will be closed.

Detour changes to MetroBus route 10- South 1st/Red River SB

From San Jacinto

Right on 11th

Left on Guadalupe

To regular route

Riders can catch their bus at Stop ID 5950 at Guadalupe & 8th. Stop ID 5937 at 8th & Congress and Stop ID 5938 at 8th & Lavaca will be closed.

Riders can board their bus at any CapMetro bus stops along the detoured route. Anyone with questions can call CapMetro's Customer Service GO Line at 512-474-1200.