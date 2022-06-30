CapMetro to provide 'safe, convenient' service this Fourth of July weekend

CapMetro is encouraging Central Texans to take public transit this Fourth of July to events occurring in Austin.

The agency is offering free rides to customers after 5 p.m. on July 4. CapMetro will operate its standard Sunday-level bus service for the holiday.

Events such as the Austin Symphony H-E-B July 4th Concert & Fireworks at Auditorium Shores and Willie Nelson’s 4th of July Picnic and Fireworks at Q2 Stadium will take place this weekend.

There will be detours in Downtown Austin and around Lady Bird Lake, and CapMetro has several bus routes that will get customers to Auditorium Shores for the fireworks. After the show, customers looking to go north of the river will need to walk to Lavaca and 4th streets to catch their bus.

Those heading south can go to one of the following stops:

Routes 1, 10 and 801 at Congress and Barton Springs

Routes 7 and 20 at Riverside and Congress

Routes 3, 30 and 803 at Cesar Chavez and West

To get to Willie Nelson’s 4th of July Picnic, attendees can take the MetroRail from Downtown or Leander stations to Kramer Station near Q2 Stadium from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. After the concert, trains will be stationed near the stadium to get people home as quickly as possible. Attendees looking to leave early can receive help from on-site staff to navigate return trips home.

CapMetro is also increasing frequency for bus routes near Q2 Stadium for the holiday. The trains will not run the entire length of the line, so there will be no direct service from Downtown to Leander on July 4.

Click here for more information or call the Customer Service GO Line at 512-474-1200. Riders can also get real-time information by downloading the CapMetro App or using the online Trip Planner.