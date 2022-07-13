CapMetro suspending MetroRail service for maintenance July 15-23

Heads up, MetroRail riders.

CapMetro is suspending all MetroRail service for a week to perform required maintenance along the 32-mile rail line. MetroRail will be down from Friday, July 15 to Saturday, July 23.

CapMetro says it will be operating alternative services to provide "little disruption" to MetroRail riders, including replacement bus services operating as a shuttle serving Leander, Lakeline, and Howard stations before heading to Downtown Station.

Bus services will also be available from most MetroRail stations to take customers to downtown Austin, but not directly to the Downtown Station.

See below for alternative service from MetroRail stations:

Riders can call CapMetro's Customer Service GO Line at 512-474-1200 with any questions.