CapMetro suspends rail service for track maintenance
AUSTIN, Texas - Rail service on CapMetro will be suspended from Wednesday, July 5 through Friday, July 14 for rail line maintenance and work on McKalla Station.
Special rail service will resume for the Austin FC game at Q2 Stadium on July 15.
CapMetro will be offering alternative service from rail stations that can take customers downtown.
- Leander: Shuttle Route 454, Route 985 Leander/Lakeline Direct
- Lakeline: Shuttle Route 454, Route 985 Leander/Lakeline Direct
- Howard: Shuttle Route 454
- Kramer (at Braker & Burnet or The Domain): Route 3 Burnet/Menchaca and Route 803 Burnet/South Lamar
- Crestview: Route 1 North Lamar/South Congress, Route 7 Duval/Dove Springs and Route 801 North Lamar/South Congress
- Highland: Route 7 Duval/Dove Springs
- MLK: Route 18 MLK
- Plaza Saltillo: Route 4 7th Street