CapMetro will allow customers to request drop off between regular stops

CapMetro has launched a Courtesy Stop Pilot Program in Austin.

According to CapMetro, customers can now request a drop-off between regular stops after 9 p.m.

The Courtesy Stop program will be available on all MetroBus and MetroRapid routes after 9 p.m. It’s designed to support customers who may otherwise be hesitant to travel late at night by providing them with the opportunity to be dropped off closer to their destination, according to CapMetro.

When to Request a Courtesy Stop

To request a stop, customers will inform their bus operators where they would like to be dropped off when they first enter the bus. Customers should also push the stop alert button or pull the cord when the bus is at the stop directly before their preferred drop-off location.

Customers might request a mid-stop drop-off because it is closer to where they’re going, or because it has lighting or sidewalk connectivity that makes them more comfortable using transit at night. Here are a couple examples for when you might request a Courtesy Stop:

Someone riding MetroBus Route 1 or the Night Owl 481 on North Lamar, for example, can request to be dropped off between two bus stops directly at the Palms apartment complex (see diagram below).

Or, a customer on the 801 or 803 might ask their bus operator to drop them off at a MetroBus stop in between MetroRapid stations.

How to Request a Courtesy Stop

When you get on the bus, let your bus operator know that you’d like a Courtesy Stop in between regular bus stops and where you’d like to be dropped off. And then, pull the cord or push the stop request button when the bus is at the stop directly before where you’d like to be dropped off.

All courtesy stops will ultimately be determined by bus operators, who can decline to make the stop if they determine the requested location is unsafe.

Click here for more information from CapMetro.

