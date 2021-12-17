CapMetro's "Art on the Bus" contest chooses participating schools

Four Austin area schools have been chosen to participate in CapMetro's "Art on the Bus" contest.

Capitol Metro is partnering with Creative Action for a contest in which elementary schools compete to have their artwork showcased on a CapMetro vehicle.

With the help of community leaders, Creative Action chose the following schools for this year's contest:

"Del Valle Elementary is excited and grateful for the opportunity to partner with Capital Metro and Creative Action on the Art on the Bus program," said Del Valle Art Teacher Angela Rodgers. "This will be a great opportunity for our students to enhance their creative skills, interact with the art world and connect with the community. We can’t wait to see what they create!"

The student art selected will be made into a mural and incorporated into a vehicle wrap for two electric buses and two pickup vehicles. The artwork-wrapped vehicles will be unveiled to the public in Spring 2022.

L.L. Campbell Elementary student artwork wrapped on a Capitol Metro electric bus. (Capitol Metro)

Last year was the first year of "Art on the Bus", in which L.L. Campbell Elementary Media & Performing Arts Institute paved the way as the first campus to have their art on public transit vehicles.

According to CapMetro, the art contest is part of a much larger initiative dedicated to harnessing the power of educating via the arts to teach young people about the environmental benefits of public transportation, specifically zero-emmissions buses.

Capitol Metro's dedication to a sustainable future comes forth in Project Connect, a project focused on improving access to sustainable public transportation around Austin. The nation's largest electric vehicle procurement was purchased by the transit company in September 2021 and included almost 200 new electric buses.

