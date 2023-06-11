4 caught on video opening unlocked vehicles in Jarrell: police

The Jarrell Police Department is warning residents to take precautions after four males were caught on video opening unlocked vehicles.

Jarrell police say they received multiple reports of vehicle burglaries on June 6. Provided camera footage showed four people looking for and entering unlocked vehicles.

The four appear to be white or Hispanic males between 13 and 20 years old, but some were wearing masks. Jarrell police say the individuals are likely young kids who live within city limits or the surrounding communities.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Four males, approximately between 13 and 20 years old, were caught on camera opening unlocked vehicles in Jarrell. (Jarrell Police Department)

Anyone with any knowledge related to these burglaries are asked to contact Jarrell police at 512-746-5333.

Residents who notice suspicious vehicles or groups of people walking down the road in their neighborhoods at unreasonable or uncommon hours can contact the Williamson County Dispatch non-emergency line at 512-864-8282 or 911 for emergencies.

Jarrell police are also urging residents to remove valuables from their vehicles, leave an outdoor light on and ensure their vehicles are locked every night before bed.