1 dead in downtown Austin car crash: ATCEMS

One person was killed in a crash involving a vehicle and a moped in downtown Austin.

Several agencies are responding to the crash.

What we know:

According to Austin fire, on April 15, around 6:10 p.m., a crash between a moped and a vehicle happened on the S Pleasant Valley Bridge over Lady Bird Lake.

The moped rider was removed from underneath the car, but they were unconscious.

Shortly later, ATCEMS said one person was pronounced dead.

Austin police said Pleasant Valley Road was closed in both directions between Canterbury St. and S. Lakeshore Blvd. It reopened several hours later.