Car strikes tree in NW Austin; 2 people hospitalized
AUSTIN, Texas - Two people were hospitalized after their car struck a tree in Northwest Austin just after midnight Jan. 11.
The Austin Fire Department and ATCEMS were dispatched to a vehicle rescue alarm in the 6600 block of Spicewood Springs Road at 12:07 a.m.
Crews arrived on scene to find a car with three people had struck a vehicle and one person was still trapped inside. Firefighters were able to extricate the person.
Two of the three were taken to area hospitals, one to Dell Seton Medical Center and one to St. David's Round Rock Medical Center. Both had potentially serious injuries.