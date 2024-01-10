Bodycam footage reveals interaction with man killed by APD officers in northeast Austin shooting

APD has released new details in the officer-involved shooting at an apartment complex in northeast Austin that left one man dead.

Last month, APD officers shot and killed a man outside of an apartment complex, who had called 911 on himself.

FOX 7 obtained several recordings of the interaction between police and the suspect before the shooting.

The shooting happened about two weeks ago at an apartment complex off Howard Lane and Dessau Road.

It all started with a 911 call.

Dispatch: "What's the emergency there?"

Caller: "There's a man with a rifle in the middle of the parking lot."

Dispatch: "Okay he's in the parking lot. Is he aiming at anybody or just holding a rifle?"

Caller: "No he's, he's started shooting."

Dispatch: "He's shooting it? What is he shooting at?

Caller: "I don't know."

Dispatch: "Okay. Do you- thanks for the help."

Minutes after that call, Austin police officers arrived at the complex, coming face to face with a man who appeared to be holding a weapon.

"We're on with what might be a rifle pointing at us," said APD Officer Andrew Horne in the bodycam footage.

Police later identified the suspect as 63-year-old Konrad Farad Khorshahian.

"906, older white male, brown jacket, green shirt, khaki pants, glasses," said APD officer Brian Epps in the bodycame footage.

Police said Khorshahian called 911 on himself.

"Non-compliance, still threatening to shoot," said Horne. "It looks like it might be a pellet gun. Just get us a couple more units. Drop the weapon now…It looks like he's taking cover behind a van, still challenging us to shoot him. Pointed the rifle. Has not fired yet. Epps, hold what you got. Hold what you got, Epps."

The apartment complex's security video shows Khorshahian going behind a white van.

Another angle from a private security camera shows Officer Andrew Horne rushing to the left of his vehicle afterward.

Over and over again, police tell Khorshahian to drop his weapon.

"906, still not complying," said Epps. "Pointing it again. Hey, put it down, Austin police."

In return, Khorshahian is heard telling the police to shoot him.

Then, after the police shout drop your weapon again, two shots ring out, hitting Khorshahian.

He died on the scene.

Investigators later found that he was holding a BB gun.

If you or someone you know is in distress, there's always help available. Just call 988, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Help is available 24/7.