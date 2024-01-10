East Austin murder suspect arrested in Elgin by U.S. Marshals

Law enforcement officials have arrested a man wanted for murder in Austin.

Members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested 18-year-old Andrew Dominic Aviles on Wednesday.

Members of the task force initiated a fugitive investigation and observed Aviles in the 500 block of East Fourth Street in Elgin, where he was surrounded by officers and was taken into custody without incident.

Aviles is suspected of shooting and killing 16-year-old Patrick Valadez and injuring two others at a gathering in East Austin in late November.

On Nov. 25, APD responded to multiple calls of gunfire heard in the 2400 block of Sol Wilson Avenue in Austin.

Officers located Valadez with a gunshot wound to the chest, who was later pronounced dead at the scene. Officers also located another juvenile male with a gunshot wound to the upper body; he was provided medical assistance.

Aviles was booked into the Travis County Jail where he will await further court proceedings.