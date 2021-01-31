Caravan held in Zilker Park to honor man shot in road rage incident

More than 30 cars met in Zilker Park on Saturday to honor the life of Omar Munguia.

"We still haven't forgotten and there is still someone that killed our brother who is out there," said Munguia’s sister, Ana De La Barreda.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Munguia was shot and later died from his injuries in November after a road rage incident. Munguia allegedly cut off another driver. That driver has not yet been identified but he followed Munguia from Oltorf, down Burton Road, onto Woodland, and all the way to the intersection of Riverside and Montopolis.

Advertisement

"For me, it feels like not two months have passed, it feels just like yesterday," said Erlinda Hernandez, Munguia’s sister.

Munguia’s sisters said it's difficult still not knowing after all this time. "Knowing this is something we are going to have to live with makes it a lot more difficult, something we can't even comprehend," said Hernandez.

RELATED: Family of man killed in road rage incident searching for answers

That's why alongside friends and those in the community, they drove the route and visited the intersection that the incident happened at, holding a prayer and a blessing.

"I think it shows how much...how loved my brother was," Barreda said. "Everywhere he went, he was a friend to everyone, no one was a stranger to him. Our brother meant a lot and not just to us, but to a lot of people."