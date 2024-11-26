Cases of whooping cough spiking across the country

According to the CDC, there was a decline in the number of cases of pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough, during the pandemic, and that was likely because of masking and social distancing. But since then, the trend has been ticking upward.

In fact, as of Nov. 16, 2024, nearly six times the number of cases have been reported in the US compared to last year.

Dr. Meena Iyer, a pediatric hospitalist with Dell Children's Medical Center, joined FOX 7 Austin's Rebecca Thomas to discuss.

MORE: Viruses spreading across Austin before holiday season

REBECCA: Of course. Dr. Iyer, Texas has also seen a big increase in cases of whooping cough this year. In fact, The Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting triple the number of cases compared to last year. What are you seeing at Dell Children's in terms of cases?

DR. IYER: At Dell Children's we are not seeing a significant increase in the number of cases of pertussis.

REBECCA: So, you're not seeing a big increase?

DR. IYER: No, we're not.

REBECCA: Okay, that is some great news for central Texas and the Austin area right now. But again, they are going up across the country and in other parts of the state. For those who don't know what whooping cough is, what are the symptoms?

DR. IYER: So, whooping cough is caused by a bacteria called bordetella pertussis. And, it is five to ten days after exposure to the infection, you start having symptoms. So, the symptoms come in three different phases. So the initial phase is that you start having for like a week or two weeks, you can have a cough, runny nose, sneezing. After that, for two to eight weeks - your cough intensity starts getting worse, and you start having a significant whooping cough. After that, the symptoms start getting better. So the major symptoms of whooping cough or pertussis is cough, runny nose - a significant cough - which can also sometimes lead to, if not treated, pnuemonia, seizures and early death.

REBECCA: How is it different from other respiratory illnesses? And, who is most at risk for serious illness?

DR. IYER: So, it's different from other respiratory infections in that, if it's not treated, in the extremes of like infants and the very old - it can even cause death, a significant fatality from the infection. So, the people who are affected: infants, and pregnant women.

REBECCA: The CDC and the state both say, you know, the best way to protect against whooping cough is to get vaccinated against pertussis. What is the vaccine, Tdap? And, who should get it? When? How often?

DR. IYER: So, there are two types of vaccine. One is called a DTap and one is called the Tdap. So, the Dtap is usually given to children and children they give it like at two-months, four-months, six-months, another three-months - and, then at 4 to 6 years of age. And, then you switch to Tdap mode for adolescents, pregnant women and others. So that's the immunization schedule that is recommended.

REBECCA: Dr. Iyer, we're heading into the holiday season with Thanksgiving this week. And, you know, lots of people are going to be gathering aside from getting vaccinated. What do you recommend to help limit the spread of whooping cough?

DR. IYER: So, frequent handwashing because this is an infection that spreads by respiratory entrance. So if you're not feeling well, stay at home, isolate yourself. Frequent handwashing can help prevent transmission.

REBECCA: All right, Dr. Iyer with Dell Children's Medical Center. Thank you so much for sharing your time and your expertise with us tonight.

DR. IYER: Thank you. Thanks for having me. Happy Thanksgiving.

REBECCA: Happy Thanksgiving.