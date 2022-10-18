Cash, cocaine, marijuana, and pills found in Fredericksburg apartment

The Fredericksburg Texas Police Department has arrested a man after cash, cocaine, marijuana, and pills were found in his apartment.

Police say on October 17 they responded to an apartment for a physical disturbance call. When officers arrived they met with a male victim and during the investigation of the assault, officers met with the suspect, identified as Eden Alan Villareal, at his apartment.

When Villareal opened his door, police say they could smell the strong odor of fresh marijuana coming from inside the apartment.

Officials say officers saw additional evidence of narcotics inside the apartment and obtained a search warrant.

Upon executing the warrant, officers found nearly 70 grams of cocaine individually packaged in baggies which they said appeared to be separated for distribution.

Officers also found approximately 2-1/4 ounces of marijuana, 70 pills (muscle relaxers), and two scales with cocaine and marijuana residue. Officers also seized $847.00 in cash.

Villarreal was arrested for a felony of the first degree and a state jail felony.