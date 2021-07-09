Expand / Collapse search

Cat escapes from 'escape-proof' cage at Texas animal shelter

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Storyful

JOURDANTON, Texas - Footage shared by Atascosa County Animal Control in Jourdanton, Texas showed a resourceful cat making what was thought to be an "impossible" escape.

Officials posted a video of the escape on Facebook on July 6 saying, "Every now and again we have above average pets that come thru."

The video is set to the theme from "Mission: Impossible" and shows the cat using its paw to move the door latch.

You can get more information about the cat and other adoptable pets here.

