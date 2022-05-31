Catalytic converter thefts reported at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

Catalytic converter thefts have been reported at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS).

AUS said they received four reports of catalytic converter thefts within 24 hours at the airport parking lots. One call was received Monday night, and two others were received on Tuesday.

Lots F and D had two thefts, airport officials said. AUS also received a report Tuesday night of another theft in the Blue Garage.

The airport said the best way to determine if catalytic converter thefts are on the rise at AUS is to see how many police reports have been filed. However, AUS wasn't able to pull catalytic converter theft complaints from the AUS parking call logs or main airport call logs.

The airport says that all parking lots and garages at AUS are equipped with CCTV cameras that monitor operations 24/7 and AUS and ABIA Parking are assisting the Austin Police Department with their investigation.

Returning passengers who notice any part of their vehicle stolen or tampered with are advised to call APD immediately to file a report. AUS says that APD has been asked to increase their patrol of the parking lots and garages and ABIA Parking will also be increasing their patrol of the lots and garages.

Airport officials released a statement on the thefts:

"Our ABIA Parking representatives patrol all our lots and garages to respond to customers in need of assistance and will alert the police if they witness a crime, such a vehicle theft, in progress. Customers are encouraged to call Austin Police Department or Airport Communications at (512) 530 – 2242 if they notice suspicious behavior at the airport. We have APD officers stationed at the airport and an APD office located on the airport property. If a customer arrives back to the airport and finds their catalytic converter stolen from their vehicle, we ask that they call Austin Police Department directly to file a police report."