Bat found in Cedar Park tests positive for rabies

The Brief Bat found in Cedar Park near rec center tests positive for rabies No known human/animal contact at this time Owners should keep pets away from wildlife, keep vaccinations up to date



A bat found Wednesday in Cedar Park has tested positive for rabies, city officials say.

What they're saying:

The bat was found on Sept. 23 in the 1430 block of Main Street near the Cedar Park Recreation Center.

Cedar Park officials say there is no known human or animal contact with the bat at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone who believes that they or their pet came into contact with a bat in that area is urged to contact Cedar Park Animal Control at 512-260-4622.

Pet owners are also advised to keep their pets away from wildlife and keep their rabies vaccinations up to date.

What is rabies?

Dig deeper:

Rabies is a disease caused by a virus that attacks the brain and nervous system.

Rabies can be spread by the bite of an animal sick with rabies or through the saliva of a rabid animal entering a fresh scratch or similar skin injury.

In Texas, rabies is most commonly found in skunks, bats, coyotes, raccoons, and foxes, says HCHD.

After exposure, the virus has to travel to the brain before it can cause symptoms, meaning it could take weeks or months for symptoms to appear, says the CDC.

Symptoms of rabies

The CDC says the first symptoms may last several days, including:

Prodrome including weakness, discomfort, fever, or headache

Discomfort, prickling, or an itching sensation at the site of the bite

Severe cases can cause brain dysfunction within two weeks of those symptoms. Signs include one or more of the following:

Anxiety

Insomnia

Confusion

Agitation

Delirium

Hallucinations

Hydrophobia (fear of water)

Hypersalivation

Seizures