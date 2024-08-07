Cedar Park teen to become youngest-ever US Paralympic archer

Cedar Park teen Jordan White will be the youngest-ever member of the United States Paralympic Archery team.

On Tuesday, community members held a rally and fundraiser to send the 15-year-old to the Paralympic Games in Paris.

The owner of the Mayfield Dairy Queen on Whitestone Boulevard handed out free ice cream cones to everyone who attended.

"It means everything to have my hometown supporting me. Everyone has been so much more supportive than I could have ever imagined," White said.

White was born with his right leg shorter than his left leg and has never been able to compete in sports like soccer or basketball.

He found the sport of archery and quickly fell in love with it.

"I'm focusing on having fun while I'm there and really enjoying myself. This is a once in a lifetime experience, and T shoot my best when I'm having fun and not worrying about scores," White said.

The Para Archery competition will begin on August 29.