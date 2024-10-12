Cedar Park teens host donation drive for hurricane victims

The brief A couple Cedar Park teens teamed up to accept donations to help hurricane victims. The Austin Disaster Relief and Red Cross are both accepting donations to send to Hurricane Helene and Milton victims.



At The Crossover, a sports complex in Cedar Park, high school senior Grace Love is doing something you won't find most teenagers tackling on a Saturday morning.

"It was way more than we ever expected, so I'm excited to tally up all the donations and see what we got," said Love.

Love accepted donations Saturday for The Austin Disaster Relief and Red Cross to help hurricane victims.

"It broke my heart obviously seeing it on TV," said Love. "It's hard to imagine stuff like that happening and all your life being gone in a second."

From clothes to canned food and water, the donations came pouring in.

It's a good thing she's got two other teens willing to lend a helping hand.

"I know this means a lot to those people, and anything that we can do is what we should be doing," said Carter Ofobike.

Carter and Camili Ofobike are siblings. Their dad works at The Crossover at the Vessel Longevity and IV Bar ATX.

"It's very inspiring, obviously, it took a lot of work to do all this, but thankfully, with all these resources that we have available to us today, any teenager can do more than they think they can do," said Camili.

All three of them are wise beyond their years.

"I've always been really passionate about helping people, and I knew that even a small amount could help a lot," said Love.

And it's proof that when it comes to helping others, age is just a number.

"Just help in whatever way you can," said Love. "Even if you think it's a small thing, any help is great."

Blood and financial donations are also needed right now.

You can sign up to donate blood or money to the Red Cross online or register for a donation appointment at We Are Blood.

Love adds that many generous donors drove in because of previous coverage by Fox 7 Austin.