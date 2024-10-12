Expand / Collapse search

Cedar Park teens host donation drive for hurricane victims

By
Published  October 12, 2024 9:26pm CDT
Cedar Park
FOX 7 Austin

Teens host donation drive for hurricane victims

A couple of Cedar Park teens teamed up together to accept donations for The Austin Disaster Relief and Red Cross to help hurricane victims.

CEDAR PARK, Texas - At The Crossover, a sports complex in Cedar Park, high school senior Grace Love is doing something you won't find most teenagers tackling on a Saturday morning.

"It was way more than we ever expected, so I'm excited to tally up all the donations and see what we got," said Love.

Love accepted donations Saturday for The Austin Disaster Relief and Red Cross to help hurricane victims.

"It broke my heart obviously seeing it on TV," said Love. "It's hard to imagine stuff like that happening and all your life being gone in a second."

We Are Blood helps Hurricane Milton victims

In Central Texas, We Are Blood, is helping SunCoast Blood Centers, a blood site located just outside of Siesta Key, Florida.

From clothes to canned food and water, the donations came pouring in.

It's a good thing she's got two other teens willing to lend a helping hand.

"I know this means a lot to those people, and anything that we can do is what we should be doing," said Carter Ofobike.

MORE STORIES:

Carter and Camili Ofobike are siblings. Their dad works at The Crossover at the Vessel Longevity and IV Bar ATX. 

"It's very inspiring, obviously, it took a lot of work to do all this, but thankfully, with all these resources that we have available to us today, any teenager can do more than they think they can do," said Camili.

All three of them are wise beyond their years.

"I've always been really passionate about helping people, and I knew that even a small amount could help a lot," said Love.

Floridians assess Hurricane Milton damage

Hurricane Milton lashed Florida's west coast Wednesday night. Now, Floridians are assessing the damage.

And it's proof that when it comes to helping others, age is just a number.

"Just help in whatever way you can," said Love. "Even if you think it's a small thing, any help is great."

Blood and financial donations are also needed right now.

You can sign up to donate blood or money to the Red Cross online or register for a donation appointment at We Are Blood.

Love adds that many generous donors drove in because of previous coverage by Fox 7 Austin.