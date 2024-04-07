Shots fired call in Cedar Park prompts SWAT response

Two people are dead after a shooting at a home in Cedar Park overnight.

Cedar Park police responded to a shots fired call around 10:50 p.m. April 6 in the 200 block of Fawnfield Drive near N. Bell Boulevard.

When police arrived, they found a woman inside a car parked in the driveway with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A shelter in place was issued for surrounding residences and the Central Texas Regional SWAT team was called in. Police say based on the information they had at the time, the possible suspect was believed to be inside the home.

Around 1:45 a.m. April 7, SWAT breached the doorway of the home and found a man dead inside.

CPPD's Major Crimes Unit is investigating the incident and it may be a possible murder-suicide.

Police believe this to be an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public.