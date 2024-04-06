Man arrested for robbery near UT Austin

One person was arrested for a robbery near UT Austin on Saturday, April 6.

UT police said officers responded to a disturbance at Robert Dedman Blvd. near DKR Stadium just before 3 p.m.

When officers arrived, they discovered a robbery had taken place.

The suspect was detained and returned the stolen property to the owner.

Police arrested the suspect for the robbery.

Neither the suspect nor the victim were affiliated with UT Austin.