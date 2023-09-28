Travis County approves $744 million budget for Central Health

Travis County Commissioners approved a $744 million budget for Central Health, the county's hospital district that provides health care for low income people.

The money is an 18.4 percent increase from the previous budget.

Funding will go toward: health care deliveries, administration costs, contingency reserves and the University of Texas Affiliation Agreement.

The budget will fund Central Health's plans to help close healthcare gaps.

Other funding also includes street medicine and homeless health, as well as care for those who are incarcerated.

The budget goes into effect Oct. 1.