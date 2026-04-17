Central Texas business owners looking for answers after closure of Painted Tree boutiques

The Brief Painted Tree Boutiques abruptly shut down this week The shutdown left many businesses searching for answers and are now looking for a new place to go Central Texas business owners are speaking out on the closure



Painted Tree Boutiques, a retail chain known for housing hundreds of vendors selling gifts, home decor, and boutique clothing all under one roof, has suddenly shut down operations nationwide.

The abrupt closure is leaving many local vendors searching for answers and a new place to go next.

The closure impacts all locations nationwide, but here in Central Texas the fallout is being felt especially hard.

What they're saying:

For many vendors, it means suddenly having to find a new home for their inventory and their business.

"Painted Tree Boutique was a space for vendors to be seen and found by local Austin shoppers. And it was a beautiful thing until it wasn't," said Jen Perkins, store owner, Rooted Treasures Succulents.

Painted Tree Boutique's website confirmed the closure effective Tuesday, April 14.

Vendors say they received a letter Tuesday stating the company made the difficult decision to cease all business operations immediately with no further sales at any locations.

For Central Texas vendor Jen Perkins, the news came as a shock. She used the Sunset Valley location as her largest retail space for her succulent business.

"Tuesday morning, I got an email that I thought was a joke. It just said, Painted Tree is closing today, right now, come get your stuff. And I tried to call the store, but the management here is amazing. We have a lot of good employees, and they didn't answer, and they always answer here. And so, I was like, okay, they're scrambling. Maybe this is real," said Perkins.

A letter from the company says, "We understand the impact this has on you and your business, and we are truly sorry. We know many of you have invested significant time, energy and resources into building your spaces at painted tree and this is not the outcome any of us hoped for."

Perkins quickly raced to get her inventory within the 10-day window vendors were given.

"The businesses represent families and people that had a dream, had an inspiration, have worked hard to be here and to have their business and to have it just ripped out from under them so quickly. And to end like this is sad," said Perkins.

Painted Tree Boutiques first opened in 2015 as a vintage market in Arkansas and has grown into a boutique concept with over 40 locations across the country.

The company says a crew will be on site to help vendors receive their inventory, though access may depend on landlord decisions.

Painted Tree boutiques

Billie Hopkin operates her business, "Gigi’s Hill Country Designs," out of numerous locations throughout the state. She says she had trouble accessing her inventory after making a trip for over three hours.

"I did show up to the location, took a photo of the eviction notice that was posted on the door. The locks had been changed. The lock that used to be on the door, they had placed the planters out front of the store. The landlord wasn't answering or responding. The property manager wasn't responding," said Hopkin.

Hopkin says Friday the location eventually opened up to vendors looking to get their items.

Frustration is also spreading on social media, with some vendors saying the closure has devastated their livelihoods, from rent money to grocery bills.

As the vendors look at what's next for them, many are thanking the community who supported them.

"Thank you to every person who has come into this or any of the painted tree locations and purchased anything, whether it was a small item or a very large item, inexpensive or otherwise, every single dollar, every single transaction helped a small business, and we all truly appreciate you," said Hopkin.

The store has not shared a reason behind the closure.

FOX 7 Austin reached out to them for comment, and they referred us to the letter sent to vendors.