Fire at Bar Peached on W 6th Street was an accident: AFA

The Brief The fire at Bar Peached was ruled an accident, the Austin Firefighters Association said On May 31, a fire was reported at Bar Peached. The fire breached through the roof No one was injured



The fire at a popular West 6th Street bar has been ruled accidental, the Austin Firefighter Association said.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Credit: Austin Firefighters Association

The backstory:

The Austin Fire Department reported the situation at Bar Peached around 6:25 a.m. on May 31, after a fire breached through the roof.

Pressler Street, between 5th and 6th Street, was shut down as crews worked to battle the fire. Searches confirmed that no one was inside the bar, with the fire ruled as knocked down around 6:51 a.m.

The damage to the building was extensive, with a large portion of the roof caved in from the fire.

The fire at Bar Peached was caused by a malfunctioning refrigerator.

No injuries were reported.