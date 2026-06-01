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Fire at Bar Peached on W 6th Street was an accident: AFA

By
FOX 7 Austin
Austin
Published June 1, 2026 10:10 PM CDT
Published June 1, 2026 10:10 PM CDT
Bar Peached fire was an accident, AFA says
Bar Peached fire was an accident, AFA says

Bar Peached fire was an accident, AFA says

The fire at a popular West 6th Street bar has been ruled accidental, the Austin Firefighter Association said.

The Brief

    • The fire at Bar Peached was ruled an accident, the Austin Firefighters Association said
    • On May 31, a fire was reported at Bar Peached. The fire breached through the roof
    • No one was injured

AUSTIN, Texas - The fire at a popular West 6th Street bar has been ruled accidental, the Austin Firefighter Association said.

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Credit: Austin Firefighters Association

The backstory:

The Austin Fire Department reported the situation at Bar Peached around 6:25 a.m. on May 31, after a fire breached through the roof. 

Pressler Street, between 5th and 6th Street, was shut down as crews worked to battle the fire. Searches confirmed that no one was inside the bar, with the fire ruled as knocked down around 6:51 a.m.

The damage to the building was extensive, with a large portion of the roof caved in from the fire. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Fire causes extensive damage to Bar Peached
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Fire causes extensive damage to Bar Peached

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Fire causes extensive damage to Bar Peached

A massive early Sunday morning fire caused extensive damage to the popular Austin bar, Bar Peached, forcing it to close indefinitely while fire officials investigate the cause.

The fire at Bar Peached was caused by a malfunctioning refrigerator. 

No injuries were reported. 

The Source: Information from the Austin Firefighter Association and previous FOX 7 coverage

Austin