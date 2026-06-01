Spurs vs Knicks: NBA Finals ticket prices skyrocket

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The Brief Ticket prices for the Spurs vs Knicks in the NBA Finals have skyrocketed For the first time since 2014, the Spurs are back on basketball’s biggest stage Game 1 of the NBA Finals takes place in San Antonio on Wednesday, June 3 at 7:30 p.m.



The San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks are set to face off in the NBA finals starting Wednesday, June 3, in San Antonio.

If you’re hoping to see the action in person, be prepared to pay a premium.

What they're saying:

For Spurs fans, a championship run is something they’ve waited years to see. But for some, the biggest challenge isn't getting to the game, it's affording a seat inside.

For the first time since 2014, the Spurs are back on basketball’s biggest stage.

For the Knicks, it’s been an even longer wait.

"What's really driving the market so high is the Knicks haven't been in 27 years," said Rick Rivera, founder & CEO of Victory.

Now, two of the NBA’s most passionate fan bases are competing for a limited number of seats.

"The demand is insane. It's at an all-time high. So, the matchup is amazing. Both teams are really good. They both have big fan bases," said Rivera.

Rick Rivera is the founder of Victory Tickets in Bastrop. The family-owned ticket agency specializes in premium events worldwide.

Rivera says anyone hoping to attend a game should expect to pay a steep price.

"It's settling at about a thousand dollars to get in the door for the upper level. And then lower-level seats, you can expect to spend at least $2,000-2,500 behind the basket and court side is going up to $25,000-35,000 per ticket," said Rivera.

And in New York the price tag is even higher.

"New York, I've seen tickets upwards of, you know, front row court side on the hardwood for as much as $250,000. But yeah, you can expect to spend about $3,000 for the worst seat in the house," said Rivera.

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With so much money on the line, Rivera says scammers are also looking to cash in. His advice, if something seems too good to be true, it probably is.

"Use your instinct, use your gut if somebody's selling your tickets and doesn't want to talk on the phone. Those are red flags. You know, if you're selling tickets for these prices, you should want to call somebody, so there are things like Craigslist and Facebook. I would probably avoid it," said Rivera.

Meanwhile, one Spurs superfan is warning others about reselling tickets.

The fan said they received an email that appears to show the team taking action against some season ticket holders who sold tickets through a secondary market. The email claimed to revoke the fan's season ticket membership and privileges as a result.

"They do have some rules and regulations, so you know when the markets get this high, so they want to make sure they have a little bit more control over the tickets," said Rivera.

Game one tips off Wednesday, June 3, at 7:30 p.m. in San Antonio.