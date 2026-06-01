Round Rock Premium Outlets robbery: 2 Houston men arrested; more arrests expected

The Brief Two Houston men were arrested in connection with a robbery in Round Rock RRPD said on April 21, officers responded to a report of a robbery in progress at the Marc Robinson Jewelers at the Round Rock Premium Outlets Store employees told police that multiple suspects entered the store carrying hammers and began breaking glass display cases and stealing jewelry



Two men were arrested in connection with a robbery at the Round Rock Premium Outlets back in April.

Police said two suspects, 24-year-old Jalen Javon Davis and 25-year-old Leslie La Vun Jones II, were arrested. Both are from Houston.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Jalen Javon Davis, 24

"Using surveillance footage, witness statements, interviews, and license plate reader technology, detectives identified suspect vehicles, developed investigative leads, and located individuals involved in the offense," Round Rock police said in a statement.

The investigation remains active, and additional arrests are expected.

What happened?

The backstory:

Police said on April 21, around 12:47 p.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery in progress at the Marc Robinson Jewelers at the Round Rock Premium Outlets.

Store employees told police that multiple suspects entered the store carrying hammers and began breaking glass display cases and stealing jewelry.

Police say all the suspects were wearing masks and gloves.

A composite of four suspects caught on viewer video running from the scene of a jewelry store robbery in Round Rock.

A store employee was pepper-sprayed, as well as a bystander, by the suspects before they fled with a large amount of stolen jewelry.

Later, police found the suspects' vehicle abandoned nearby at the 401 Teravista apartment complex. The blue Hyundai Sonata was found to have been stolen out of Humble, in the Houston area.

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Detective Natalie Nimmo at 512-671-2814 or nnimmo@roundrocktexas.gov.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Williamson County Crime Stoppers.