Where can my child get free meals this summer?

The Brief Central Texas school districts are offering free summer meals Kids and teens aged 18 and under can get free meals throughout the summer Children do not need to register, be registered in a summer school program, or show proof of age, income, or residence



Central Texas school districts are offering free meals to help keep kids fed this summer.

Children and teens aged 18 and younger can receive free meals throughout the summer from any school. Some districts are even providing meals to enrolled disabled students up to 21 years old.

Children do not need to register, be registered in a summer school program, or show proof of age, income, or residence to receive a free summer meal. Meals must be consumed on site per Texas Department of Agriculture regulations.

What you can do:

Families can also use the following tools to find a meal site anywhere in the state:

Call 2-1-1 to speak to a live operator

Click here for an interactive site locator map

Text FOOD or COMIDA to 304-304

Districts are listed in alphabetical order.

Austin ISD

The following campuses will be offering free meals this summer:

Elementary Schools

Blanton ES — June 1-25 with breakfast service from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday

Blazier Primary — June 8-25 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday

Campbell ES — June 1-11 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday

Govalle ES — June 1 to July 10 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday

Harris ES — June 8 to July 17 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Hart ES — June 8 to July 17 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:15 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Jordan ES — June 3 to Aug 5 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:15 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Menchaca ES — June 1-25 with breakfast service from 7-7:30 a.m. and lunch from 10:30-11 a.m. Monday through Thursday

Norman-Sims ES — June 15 to July 24 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday

Overton ES — June 1 to July 24 with breakfast service from 7:45-8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday

Palm ES — June 1 to July 9 with breakfast service from 7-7:30 a.m. and lunch from 11-11:45 a.m. Monday through Thursday

Perez ES — June 1 to July 10 with breakfast service from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday

Pickle ES — June 8 to July 31 with breakfast service from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 12:30-1 p.m. Monday through Friday

Pillow ES — June 1-25 with breakfast service from 7:15-7:45 a.m. and lunch from 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday

Sanchez ES — July 7 to Aug 5 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday

St Elmo ES — June 1-11 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday

Walnut Creek ES — June 1 to July 23 with breakfast service from 7:45-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday

Williams ES — June 3 to Aug 5 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday

Wooldridge ES — July 7 to Aug 5 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday

Wooten ES — June 1 to July 10 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday

Middle Schools

Blazier Intermediate — June 1-11 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday

Kealing MS — June 1 to Aug 7 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Marshall MS — June 8 to July 31 with breakfast service from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 12:30-1 p.m. Monday through Friday

Mendez MS — June 8-25 with breakfast service from 8:15-8:45 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday

Webb MS — June 1 to Aug 5 with breakfast service from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday

High Schools

Akins ECHS — June 1 to Aug 7 with breakfast service from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Anderson HS — June 1-11 with breakfast service from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Crockett ECHS — June 1-11 with breakfast service from 8:45-9:15 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Eastside ECHS — June 1 to July 10 with breakfast service from 8:45-9:15 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

LBJ ECHS — June 1 to July 23 with breakfast service from 8:30-9:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday

Navarro ECHS — June 1 to Aug 7 with breakfast service from 8:45-9:15 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Northeast ECHS — June 1 to July 31 with breakfast service from 8:45-9:15 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Travis ECHS — June 1 to July 23 with breakfast service from 8:30-9:30 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Other campuses

Ann Richards SWYL — June 1 to Aug 7 with breakfast service from 8:30-9:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday

All AISD meal sites will be closed from June 29 to July 3. AISD has compiled some community food resources to help while meal sites are closed.

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Bastrop ISD

The following campuses will be offering free meals this summer:

Elementary Schools

Adelton ES — June 1 to July 31 with breakfast service from 7-8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday

Emile ES — June 1 to July 31 with breakfast service from 7-8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday

Mina ES — June 1 to July 31 with breakfast service from 7-8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday

High Schools

Cedar Creek HS — June 1-25 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Colorado River Collegiate Academy — June 1-25 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

All Bastrop ISD meal sites will be closed on June 19 and from June 29 to July 3. For more information, call 512-772-7146.

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Comfort ISD

The following campuses will be offering free meals this summer:

Comfort ES — June 1-30 with breakfast service from 7:45-9:45 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday

Comfort HS — June 1-30 with breakfast service from 7:45-9:45 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday

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Coupland ISD

Coupland ISD is offering free meals from May 26 to June 18 at its district campus on S. Commerce Street from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

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Del Valle ISD

The following campuses will be offering free meals this summer:

Elementary Schools

Collins ES — May 27 to June 30 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Hornsby-Dunlap ES — May 27 to June 30 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Smith ES — May 27 to June 30 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Middle/High Schools

Del Valle MS — June 1-30 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Del Valle HS — June 1-30 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Meals will also be available at Mustang Mesa in Creedmoor near the community mailboxes. Only lunch will be served from 10:30-11:15 a.m. Monday through Friday from May 27 to June 30.

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Dime Box ISD

Dime Box ISD is offering free meals this summer, June 1-25, at its district cafeteria on Stephen F. Austin Blvd from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

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Elgin ISD

The following campuses will be offering free meals this summer:

Trinity Ranch ES — May 26 to June 25 with breakfast service from 7-9 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Elgin HS — May 26 to June 25 with breakfast service from 7:30-9:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

For more information, call EISD's Child Nutrition office at 512-281-9755.

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Flatonia ISD

Flatonia ISD is offering free meals from June 1-25, with breakfast service from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday.

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Florence ISD

Florence ISD is offering free meals at Florence ES from June 1 to July 10, with breakfast service from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday.

Meals will not be served from June 29 to July 3.

On Thursdays, the district will distribute weekend meals and children must be present. Adults can purchase meals for $6.

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Georgetown ISD

The following campuses will be offering free meals this summer:

Purl ES — June 1 to Aug 6 with breakfast service from 7:15-8 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Tippit MS — June 1 to Aug 7 with breakfast service from 7:15-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday

Future Ready Center — June 1 to Aug 6 with breakfast service from 8-9 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Meals will not be served from June 24 to July 3.

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Giddings ISD

The following campuses will be offering free meals this summer:

Giddings ES — May 27 to June 26 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday

Giddings HS — May 27 to June 26 with breakfast service from 9:30-10 a.m. and lunch from 1-1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

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Hays CISD

The following campuses will be offering free meals this summer:

Science Hall ES — June 1-18 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Lehman HS — June 1-18 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday

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IDEA Public Schools

IDEA Public Schools is offering free meals in the cafeteria of any IDEA campus from June 1 to July 31 with breakfast service from 7:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

No meals will be served on June 19 and from June 29 to July 3.

Families seeking more information regarding summer meals on campus may contact the cafeteria manager at any IDEA campus.

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Jarrell ISD

The following campuses will be offering free meals this summer:

Double Creek ES — May 25 to June 25 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Jarrell Ranch MS — May 25 to June 25 with breakfast service from 7-8 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

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Leander ISD

The following campuses will be offering free meals this summer:

Bagdad ES — June 10-25 and July 6-16 with breakfast service from 7:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Knowles ES — June 10-25 and July 6-30 with breakfast service from 7:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday

There will also be a summer meal program kick-off party on June 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Knowles ES cafeteria with free books, crafts and games.

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Llano ISD

The following campuses will be offering free meals this summer:

Llano ES — June 1-30 with lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Packsaddle ES — June 1-30 with breakfast service from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

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Luling ISD

Luling ISD is offering free meals in its Junior/High School cafeteria from May 26 to June 30, with breakfast service from 7:15-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

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Manor ISD

The following campuses will be offering free meals this summer:

Lagos ES — June 1 to July 30 with breakfast service from 7-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Manor MS — June 17 to July 17 with breakfast service from 7-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday

Manor New Tech MS — June 15 to July 24 with breakfast service from 7-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday

Manor HS Complex — June 1 to July 23 with breakfast service from 7-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Manor ISD will be closed on June 19 and from June 29 to July 3, and Manor Middle will only be closed on July 3 and July 6; no meals will be served on those days.

For more information, call 512-278-4080.

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Marble Falls ISD

The following campuses will be offering free meals to students this summer:

Marble Falls ES — June 3 to July 15 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Highland Lakes ES — June 3 to July 15 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Highland Lakes ES — June 3 to July 15 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Students eat free with an ID number and adults over 18 can purchase breakfast for $3 and lunch for $5.

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New Braunfels ISD

The following campuses will be offering free meals to students this summer:

Voss Farms ES— May 27 to July 31 (closed July 3) with breakfast service from 7:15-8 a.m. and lunch from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

New Braunfels MS — June 8-25 with breakfast service from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Long Creek HS — June 1-18 with breakfast service from 8:15-8:45 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

New Braunfels HS — June 1-25 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Meals will also be available at:

Landa Hause (City Parks Department) — May 26 to Aug 7 (closed June 19 and July 3) with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Adults over 18 can purchase breakfast for $3.20 and lunch for $4.40.

Students without a ride to a meal site can ride the RIO for $2.

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Nixon-Smiley CISD

Nixon-Smiley CISD is offering free meals in its cafeteria from June 1 to July 17, with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

No meals will be served from June 29 to July 3.

While meals are available for kids aged 1–18, children aged 1–4 must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information, call Lora Torres at 830-582-1536 ext 211.

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Pflugerville ISD

The following campuses will be offering free meals to students this summer:

Brookhollow ES— May 26 to Aug 8 with breakfast service from 7:15-7:45 a.m. and lunch from 11:15-11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday

Caldwell ES— May 26 to Aug 8 with breakfast service from 7:15-7:45 a.m. and lunch from 12-1 p.m. Monday through Friday

Dessau ES—June 1 to July 9 (Mon-Thurs) and Aug 4-11 (Mon-Fri) with breakfast service from 7:45-8:15 a.m. and lunch from 12:15-12:45 p.m.

Hidden Lake ES— May 26 to Aug 8 with breakfast service from 7:15-7:45 a.m. and lunch from 11:15-11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday

Jessica Carpenter ES— May 26 to Aug 8 with breakfast service from 7:15-7:45 a.m. and lunch from 11:15-11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday

Ruth Barron ES — May 26 to Aug 8 with breakfast service from 7:15-7:45 a.m. and lunch from 10:15-11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday

Spring Hill ES — June 1-12 (Mon-Fri) and June 15-25 (Mon-Thurs) with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 10-10:30 a.m.

Timmerman ES — June 1-18 (Mon-Thurs) and Aug 4-11 (Mon-Fri) with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 10:15-10:45 a.m.

Pflugerville HS — June 1-26 with breakfast service from 8:45-9:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:15-11:45 a.m. Monday through Thursday

No meals will be served on July 3.

For more information, click here.

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Round Rock ISD

The following campuses will be offering free meals to students this summer:

Elementary Schools

Deepwood ES— May 26 to June 30 and July 1-31 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Double File ES— May 27 to June 30 and July 1-31 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Joe Lee Johnson ES— July 8-31 with breakfast service from 7-7:30 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday

Live Oak ES— July 8-31 with breakfast service from 7-7:30 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday

Union Hill ES — July 8-31 with breakfast service from 7-7:30 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday

Middle Schools

Deerpark MS— July 8-31 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 12:10-1:15 p.m. Monday through Friday

Hopewell MS— July 8-31 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 12:10-1:15 p.m. Monday through Friday

High School

Round Rock HS — May 25 to June 25 with breakfast service from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 a.m. Monday through Friday

No meals will be served on June 19 and July 3.

For more information, click here.

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San Marcos CISD

The following locations will be offering free meals this summer:

Bonham PreKindergarten — June 1-25 with breakfast service 7:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Goodnight MS— June 1-25 with breakfast service 7:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Lamar— June 1-25 with breakfast service 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday

Travis ES— June 1 to July 30 with breakfast service 7:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Crockett ES— June 1 to July 30 with breakfast service 7:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Thursday

San Marcos HS— June 1 to July 30 with breakfast service 7:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Thursday

CM Allen & Allen Woods— June 1 to July 30 with lunch from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Wonderland— June 1 to July 30 with lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday

Staples Methodist— June 1-25 with lunch from 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday

Redwood Baptist— June 1 to July 30 with lunch from 12-1 p.m. Monday through Thursday

There will also be a purple bus serving lunch at various locations from June 1 to July 30:

Dunbar from 11-11:30 a.m.

San Marcos Library from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All sites will be closed from June 29 to July 3.

For more information, call 512-393-6940.

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Schulenburg ISD

Schulenburg ISD is offering free meals in its cafeteria through July 29, with lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon.

Lunches will also be served to any summer school students and the Boys and Girls Club.

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Smithville ISD

Smithville ISD will be providing meals-to-go starting on June 4 at these locations:

Lake Thunderbird Community Center — pick up from 10-10:45 a.m.

MLK Park - pick up from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Rosanky Community Center — pick up from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Calvary Baptist Church - pick up from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Parents can pick up two days of breakfast and lunch every Thursday and five days of breakfast and lunch every Thursday. Children must be present for pick-up on the first day and names of children will be recorded to avoid duplicate meals being distributed.

There will be a summer kickoff party at MLK Park on May 29 from 6-7 p.m.

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Taylor ISD

The following campuses will be offering free meals this summer:

TH Johnson ES — June 1-25 with breakfast service from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday

Taylor MS — June 1-25 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

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Waelder ISD

Waelder ISD is offering free meals in its cafeteria from June 1 to July 2, with breakfast service from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Meal boxes for Friday-Sunday will be distributed on Thursdays.

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