Where can my child get free meals this summer?
AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texas school districts are offering free meals to help keep kids fed this summer.
Children and teens aged 18 and younger can receive free meals throughout the summer from any school. Some districts are even providing meals to enrolled disabled students up to 21 years old.
Children do not need to register, be registered in a summer school program, or show proof of age, income, or residence to receive a free summer meal. Meals must be consumed on site per Texas Department of Agriculture regulations.
What you can do:
Families can also use the following tools to find a meal site anywhere in the state:
- Call 2-1-1 to speak to a live operator
- Click here for an interactive site locator map
- Text FOOD or COMIDA to 304-304
Districts are listed in alphabetical order.
Austin ISD
The following campuses will be offering free meals this summer:
Elementary Schools
- Blanton ES — June 1-25 with breakfast service from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday
- Blazier Primary — June 8-25 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday
- Campbell ES — June 1-11 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday
- Govalle ES — June 1 to July 10 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday
- Harris ES — June 8 to July 17 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Hart ES — June 8 to July 17 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:15 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Jordan ES — June 3 to Aug 5 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:15 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Menchaca ES — June 1-25 with breakfast service from 7-7:30 a.m. and lunch from 10:30-11 a.m. Monday through Thursday
- Norman-Sims ES — June 15 to July 24 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday
- Overton ES — June 1 to July 24 with breakfast service from 7:45-8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday
- Palm ES — June 1 to July 9 with breakfast service from 7-7:30 a.m. and lunch from 11-11:45 a.m. Monday through Thursday
- Perez ES — June 1 to July 10 with breakfast service from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday
- Pickle ES — June 8 to July 31 with breakfast service from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 12:30-1 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Pillow ES — June 1-25 with breakfast service from 7:15-7:45 a.m. and lunch from 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday
- Sanchez ES — July 7 to Aug 5 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday
- St Elmo ES — June 1-11 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday
- Walnut Creek ES — June 1 to July 23 with breakfast service from 7:45-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday
- Williams ES — June 3 to Aug 5 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Wooldridge ES — July 7 to Aug 5 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday
- Wooten ES — June 1 to July 10 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday
Middle Schools
- Blazier Intermediate — June 1-11 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday
- Kealing MS — June 1 to Aug 7 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Marshall MS — June 8 to July 31 with breakfast service from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 12:30-1 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Mendez MS — June 8-25 with breakfast service from 8:15-8:45 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday
- Webb MS — June 1 to Aug 5 with breakfast service from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday
High Schools
- Akins ECHS — June 1 to Aug 7 with breakfast service from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Anderson HS — June 1-11 with breakfast service from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Crockett ECHS — June 1-11 with breakfast service from 8:45-9:15 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Eastside ECHS — June 1 to July 10 with breakfast service from 8:45-9:15 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
- LBJ ECHS — June 1 to July 23 with breakfast service from 8:30-9:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Navarro ECHS — June 1 to Aug 7 with breakfast service from 8:45-9:15 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Northeast ECHS — June 1 to July 31 with breakfast service from 8:45-9:15 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Travis ECHS — June 1 to July 23 with breakfast service from 8:30-9:30 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
Other campuses
- Ann Richards SWYL — June 1 to Aug 7 with breakfast service from 8:30-9:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday
All AISD meal sites will be closed from June 29 to July 3. AISD has compiled some community food resources to help while meal sites are closed.
Bastrop ISD
The following campuses will be offering free meals this summer:
Elementary Schools
- Adelton ES — June 1 to July 31 with breakfast service from 7-8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday
- Emile ES — June 1 to July 31 with breakfast service from 7-8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday
- Mina ES — June 1 to July 31 with breakfast service from 7-8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday
High Schools
- Cedar Creek HS — June 1-25 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Colorado River Collegiate Academy — June 1-25 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
All Bastrop ISD meal sites will be closed on June 19 and from June 29 to July 3. For more information, call 512-772-7146.
Comfort ISD
The following campuses will be offering free meals this summer:
- Comfort ES — June 1-30 with breakfast service from 7:45-9:45 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Comfort HS — June 1-30 with breakfast service from 7:45-9:45 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday
Coupland ISD
Coupland ISD is offering free meals from May 26 to June 18 at its district campus on S. Commerce Street from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Del Valle ISD
The following campuses will be offering free meals this summer:
Elementary Schools
- Collins ES — May 27 to June 30 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Hornsby-Dunlap ES — May 27 to June 30 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Smith ES — May 27 to June 30 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
Middle/High Schools
- Del Valle MS — June 1-30 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Del Valle HS — June 1-30 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
Meals will also be available at Mustang Mesa in Creedmoor near the community mailboxes. Only lunch will be served from 10:30-11:15 a.m. Monday through Friday from May 27 to June 30.
Dime Box ISD
Dime Box ISD is offering free meals this summer, June 1-25, at its district cafeteria on Stephen F. Austin Blvd from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Elgin ISD
The following campuses will be offering free meals this summer:
- Trinity Ranch ES — May 26 to June 25 with breakfast service from 7-9 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Elgin HS — May 26 to June 25 with breakfast service from 7:30-9:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
For more information, call EISD's Child Nutrition office at 512-281-9755.
Flatonia ISD
Flatonia ISD is offering free meals from June 1-25, with breakfast service from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday.
Florence ISD
Florence ISD is offering free meals at Florence ES from June 1 to July 10, with breakfast service from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday.
Meals will not be served from June 29 to July 3.
On Thursdays, the district will distribute weekend meals and children must be present. Adults can purchase meals for $6.
Georgetown ISD
The following campuses will be offering free meals this summer:
- Purl ES — June 1 to Aug 6 with breakfast service from 7:15-8 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Tippit MS — June 1 to Aug 7 with breakfast service from 7:15-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Future Ready Center — June 1 to Aug 6 with breakfast service from 8-9 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
Meals will not be served from June 24 to July 3.
Giddings ISD
The following campuses will be offering free meals this summer:
- Giddings ES — May 27 to June 26 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday
- Giddings HS — May 27 to June 26 with breakfast service from 9:30-10 a.m. and lunch from 1-1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
Hays CISD
The following campuses will be offering free meals this summer:
- Science Hall ES — June 1-18 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Lehman HS — June 1-18 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday
IDEA Public Schools
IDEA Public Schools is offering free meals in the cafeteria of any IDEA campus from June 1 to July 31 with breakfast service from 7:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
No meals will be served on June 19 and from June 29 to July 3.
Families seeking more information regarding summer meals on campus may contact the cafeteria manager at any IDEA campus.
Jarrell ISD
The following campuses will be offering free meals this summer:
- Double Creek ES — May 25 to June 25 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Jarrell Ranch MS — May 25 to June 25 with breakfast service from 7-8 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
Leander ISD
The following campuses will be offering free meals this summer:
- Bagdad ES — June 10-25 and July 6-16 with breakfast service from 7:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Knowles ES — June 10-25 and July 6-30 with breakfast service from 7:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday
There will also be a summer meal program kick-off party on June 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Knowles ES cafeteria with free books, crafts and games.
Llano ISD
The following campuses will be offering free meals this summer:
- Llano ES — June 1-30 with lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Packsaddle ES — June 1-30 with breakfast service from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
Luling ISD
Luling ISD is offering free meals in its Junior/High School cafeteria from May 26 to June 30, with breakfast service from 7:15-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Manor ISD
The following campuses will be offering free meals this summer:
- Lagos ES — June 1 to July 30 with breakfast service from 7-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Manor MS — June 17 to July 17 with breakfast service from 7-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Manor New Tech MS — June 15 to July 24 with breakfast service from 7-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Manor HS Complex — June 1 to July 23 with breakfast service from 7-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday
Manor ISD will be closed on June 19 and from June 29 to July 3, and Manor Middle will only be closed on July 3 and July 6; no meals will be served on those days.
For more information, call 512-278-4080.
Marble Falls ISD
The following campuses will be offering free meals to students this summer:
- Marble Falls ES — June 3 to July 15 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Highland Lakes ES — June 3 to July 15 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Highland Lakes ES — June 3 to July 15 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Students eat free with an ID number and adults over 18 can purchase breakfast for $3 and lunch for $5.
New Braunfels ISD
The following campuses will be offering free meals to students this summer:
- Voss Farms ES— May 27 to July 31 (closed July 3) with breakfast service from 7:15-8 a.m. and lunch from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
- New Braunfels MS — June 8-25 with breakfast service from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Long Creek HS — June 1-18 with breakfast service from 8:15-8:45 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- New Braunfels HS — June 1-25 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
Meals will also be available at:
- Landa Hause (City Parks Department) — May 26 to Aug 7 (closed June 19 and July 3) with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
Adults over 18 can purchase breakfast for $3.20 and lunch for $4.40.
Students without a ride to a meal site can ride the RIO for $2.
Nixon-Smiley CISD
Nixon-Smiley CISD is offering free meals in its cafeteria from June 1 to July 17, with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
No meals will be served from June 29 to July 3.
While meals are available for kids aged 1–18, children aged 1–4 must be accompanied by an adult.
For more information, call Lora Torres at 830-582-1536 ext 211.
Pflugerville ISD
The following campuses will be offering free meals to students this summer:
- Brookhollow ES— May 26 to Aug 8 with breakfast service from 7:15-7:45 a.m. and lunch from 11:15-11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday
- Caldwell ES— May 26 to Aug 8 with breakfast service from 7:15-7:45 a.m. and lunch from 12-1 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Dessau ES—June 1 to July 9 (Mon-Thurs) and Aug 4-11 (Mon-Fri) with breakfast service from 7:45-8:15 a.m. and lunch from 12:15-12:45 p.m.
- Hidden Lake ES— May 26 to Aug 8 with breakfast service from 7:15-7:45 a.m. and lunch from 11:15-11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday
- Jessica Carpenter ES— May 26 to Aug 8 with breakfast service from 7:15-7:45 a.m. and lunch from 11:15-11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday
- Ruth Barron ES — May 26 to Aug 8 with breakfast service from 7:15-7:45 a.m. and lunch from 10:15-11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday
- Spring Hill ES — June 1-12 (Mon-Fri) and June 15-25 (Mon-Thurs) with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 10-10:30 a.m.
- Timmerman ES — June 1-18 (Mon-Thurs) and Aug 4-11 (Mon-Fri) with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 10:15-10:45 a.m.
- Pflugerville HS — June 1-26 with breakfast service from 8:45-9:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:15-11:45 a.m. Monday through Thursday
No meals will be served on July 3.
For more information, click here.
Round Rock ISD
The following campuses will be offering free meals to students this summer:
Elementary Schools
- Deepwood ES— May 26 to June 30 and July 1-31 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Double File ES— May 27 to June 30 and July 1-31 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Joe Lee Johnson ES— July 8-31 with breakfast service from 7-7:30 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Live Oak ES— July 8-31 with breakfast service from 7-7:30 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Union Hill ES — July 8-31 with breakfast service from 7-7:30 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday
Middle Schools
- Deerpark MS— July 8-31 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 12:10-1:15 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Hopewell MS— July 8-31 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 12:10-1:15 p.m. Monday through Friday
High School
- Round Rock HS — May 25 to June 25 with breakfast service from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 a.m. Monday through Friday
No meals will be served on June 19 and July 3.
For more information, click here.
San Marcos CISD
The following locations will be offering free meals this summer:
- Bonham PreKindergarten — June 1-25 with breakfast service 7:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Goodnight MS— June 1-25 with breakfast service 7:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Lamar— June 1-25 with breakfast service 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday
- Travis ES— June 1 to July 30 with breakfast service 7:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Crockett ES— June 1 to July 30 with breakfast service 7:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- San Marcos HS— June 1 to July 30 with breakfast service 7:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- CM Allen & Allen Woods— June 1 to July 30 with lunch from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Wonderland— June 1 to July 30 with lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday
- Staples Methodist— June 1-25 with lunch from 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday
- Redwood Baptist— June 1 to July 30 with lunch from 12-1 p.m. Monday through Thursday
There will also be a purple bus serving lunch at various locations from June 1 to July 30:
- Dunbar from 11-11:30 a.m.
- San Marcos Library from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
All sites will be closed from June 29 to July 3.
For more information, call 512-393-6940.
Schulenburg ISD
Schulenburg ISD is offering free meals in its cafeteria through July 29, with lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon.
Lunches will also be served to any summer school students and the Boys and Girls Club.
Smithville ISD
Smithville ISD will be providing meals-to-go starting on June 4 at these locations:
- Lake Thunderbird Community Center — pick up from 10-10:45 a.m.
- MLK Park - pick up from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
- Rosanky Community Center — pick up from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
- Calvary Baptist Church - pick up from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Parents can pick up two days of breakfast and lunch every Thursday and five days of breakfast and lunch every Thursday. Children must be present for pick-up on the first day and names of children will be recorded to avoid duplicate meals being distributed.
There will be a summer kickoff party at MLK Park on May 29 from 6-7 p.m.
Taylor ISD
The following campuses will be offering free meals this summer:
- TH Johnson ES — June 1-25 with breakfast service from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday
- Taylor MS — June 1-25 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
Waelder ISD
Waelder ISD is offering free meals in its cafeteria from June 1 to July 2, with breakfast service from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Meal boxes for Friday-Sunday will be distributed on Thursdays.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the school district websites or social media.