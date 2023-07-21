Several Central Texas cities announce water restrictions, boil water notices

More Central Texas communities are dealing with watering restrictions and boil water notices due to high demand and low supply.

On Friday, July 21, parts of Manor were under a boil water notice due to ‘drought and supply issues’ causing low water pressure. That notice was affecting residents in the Cottonwood Creek MUD.

Meanwhile, Dripping Springs residents were dealing with a boil water notice and Stage 3 watering restrictions on Friday. By late Friday morning, the boil water notice was lifted.

"We knew this was coming, just a matter of when, especially with as many people moving to the area and putting that much more of a burden on the water supply," said a Dripping Springs resident. "I mean the yards are going to suffer a bit, ours is well established, and we use good gardening techniques, so we’ll get through it, you can get out with a hose and hit it where you need to."

The West Travis County Public Utility Agency (WTCPUA) put out a notice on Thursday, July 20 saying, "The water system experienced very high consumption overnight which has left water storage tanks critically low. This affects water pressure throughout the entire system."

WTCPUA serves parts of both Hays and Travis County.

Llano and the western part of Georgetown are also in Stage 3 watering restrictions.