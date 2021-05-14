Central Texas cities lift more restrictions after CDC recommendation

More COVID-19 restrictions are going away in some Central Texas cities.

"Today’s the first day I’ve actually not worn a mask in a business, it feels weird, been doing it for a year now," said Daniel Tuttle who lives in Georgetown.

Tuttle, who is fully vaccinated, said it was refreshing to see the CDC’s new recommendation for people like him. "It seems that it was about time. It seems that at some point I think we were all just waiting around till it will happen. Weird is the way I describe it, it’s like the new normal I guess," he said.

On Thursday, the CDC eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

The guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons, and homeless shelters, but it will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools, and other venues — even removing the need for social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.

Following this new recommendation, the city of Georgetown is also lifting the last of their mask requirements for city buildings. Their council meetings are also going back to in-person with residents still allowed to comment online.

With over a year of the pandemic, Tuttle said he’s ready to do stuff again. "It’s weird to feel grateful just to live a normal life again I am grateful to have fun again."

He’s not ditching the mask entirely. "I’ll always have one on me, I don’t mind, I don’t mind if someone asks me to wear it, it’s not a big deal to me."

Tuttle said he’s ready to keep moving forward.

Georgetown isn’t the only city making changes following the CDC recommendation. The city of Lakeway plans to do something similar after they make sure all city employees who want the vaccine get it.

