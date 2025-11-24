Central Texas Food Bank distributes Thanksgiving food; Sen. Cornyn, Mayor Watson join food line

The Brief The Central Texas Food Bank distributed Thanksgiving food to those in need on Monday Sen. John Cornyn and Austin Mayor Kirk Watson joined the food line to help pass out food



The best way to survive a Thanksgiving meal with the family, according to some experts, is to avoid talking about politics.

On Monday, two prominent political leaders from different parties handed out supplies for 1,000 Thanksgiving meals.

Central Texas Food Bank distributes Thanksgiving food

The cars started lining up early Monday morning for the annual Thanksgiving meal distribution by the Central Texas Food Bank. Among those who signed up for the holiday help was Sheryl Washington, who said without the help, Thanksgiving would be in doubt.

"Oh, it's a blessing, it is a blessing," said Washington.

This distribution provided a thousand turkeys, as well as items for side dishes like potatoes. There was even a choice of what type of meat to carve up.

"As we know, food insecurity is a 365 day a year issue, but during the Thanksgiving season we see the need on full display," said Food Bank Executive Director Sari Vatske.

The recent government shutdown added to the need across Central Texas. In November, the food bank had already set up 50 distribution sites.

"Awesome job, awesome and thank y'all. Thanksgiving will be happy for a lot of people, a lot, a family," said Lupe Armendariz, who was in line to get a food package.

A line to hand out pet food was also set up.

"It's love, and it's all us getting together. That's what we need to do. That's what the world needs most, is everybody getting together and loving one another. And this gift is a gift from God," said Eliza Fanual.

Cornyn and Watson join food line

Senator John Cornyn and Austin Mayor Kirk Watson also worked together on the food line Monday morning.

"And we're going to continue to work with the Central Texas Food Bank due to the interruption of federal funding during the recent shutdown to try to make sure that we backfill those gaps," said Sen. Cornyn.

Cornyn and Watson may have differing political opinions, but agree that the ongoing work being done by the food bank is a common cause that can unify, even during divisive times.

"So, what I would encourage everybody, as you celebrate this week, as you say what it is that you're thankful for, put Central Texas Food Bank on your list of organizations you're thankful for and make a contribution," said Mayor Krik Watson.

Senator Cornyn noted that the cost of a turkey dinner this year is down 5% from last year. But that reduction, according to the farm bureau, has not erased the dramatic record spike from three years ago.