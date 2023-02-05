Central Texas Food Bank to hold special food distribution Monday

The Central Texas Food Bank is holding another food distribution to help residents impacted by the recent ice storm.

CTFB says it is "concerned about how the recent ice storm is affecting everyone, in particular the thousands of Central Texans who find themselves in need as a result of the recent power outage." As of 9 p.m. Saturday night, almost 32,000 people were still without power due to just over 1,400 active outages according to Austin Energy's outage map.

CTFB will be holding the special food distribution on Monday, Feb. 6 from 6-8 p.m. at Delco Activity Center, located at 4601 Pecan Brook Drive in Northeast Austin.

This is the third distribution in recent days, with CTFB having served more than 1,000 households at distributions at Onion Creek Soccer Complex and Nelson Field on Saturday.

Anyone in need can access food through the bank's network of nearly 300 partner agencies and mobile food pantry distributions throughout Central Texas. For the nearest food distribution, go to centraltexasfoodbank.org and click on Find Food Now on the home page.

CTFB is also asking for anyone who is able to help with donations or volunteering to please do so because of the extra demand putting a strain on the bank's resources. To find out how, click here.