Texas ice storm: 7 Austin ISD campuses remain without power Saturday

Austin ISD says seven of its 116 campuses remain without power Saturday afternoon.

The district was closed much of this week due to the recent ice storm that gripped Central Texas. AISD says most of its schools and offices will operate normally Monday, Feb. 6.

As of 1 p.m. Feb. 4, the following campuses are without power: Andrews Elementary, Hill Elementary, Joslin Elementary, Perez Elementary, Pillow Elementary, Ridgetop Elementary, and St. Elmo Elementary. The district says it will provide an update by noon Feb. 5 if alternative plans are needed for those campuses.

Bad weather make-up days

Austin ISD said Friday that it built enough instructional minutes into the school calendar to account for the bad weather closures last Tuesday and Wednesday.

Austin ISD also will be joining many other Central Texas districts in requesting a waiver from TEA for the closures on Thursday and Friday. If the waiver is approved, no planned holidays will need to be used to make up this time.

Rescheduled events and deadlines

Austin ISD has rescheduled and delayed many events and deadlines that were supposed to happen this week.

On Friday, the district said weekend activities for Feb. 3–5, including school musicals, were to proceed as planned at all high schools except for the Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders, which was still without power at the time.

The district says to consult individual campuses for questions about activities not listed below.

Remains on schedule for Saturday, Feb. 4

Rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 9 a.m. at AISD's Central Office at 4000 S. I-35 Frontage Road

Common App Decision Deadline Extension

Campuses must now make their decisions by Feb. 10.

Students and their families have until Feb. 24 to notify schools of their decision.

Transfer Deadline Extension

Priority transfer deadline: extended to Tuesday, Feb. 7.

General transfer window opens Wednesday, Feb. 8. Offices will be open from 7:45 a.m. until 4:45 p.m. Transfers received on Feb. 8 or after will be processed in date/time stamped order (i.e., first come, first served).

Schools frozen to transfers for the 2023–24 school year are: Barton Hills (1st–6th Grade), Gullett (1st–5th Grade), Lamar Middle School, Marshall Middle School, and McCallum High School

Deadline for nominations is extended to Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Tools for Success

All Tools for Success sessions previously scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 1 will be rescheduled. Dates TBD

Rescheduled to Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Austin ISD Budget Community Conversations

Wednesday, Feb. 1 event reschedule TBD

Upcoming events remain on schedule

The Wednesday, Feb. 1, meeting will not be rescheduled. The next meeting is Wednesday, Feb. 8.