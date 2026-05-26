LIVE ELECTION RESULTS: Texas GOP, Democrat candidates clash in runoffs for AG

The Brief Live results for runoff elections for Texas attorney general candidates. Republicans: US Rep. Chip Roy has been defeated by state Sen. Mayes Middleton. Democrats: State Sen. Nathan Johnson has been declared over former Galveston Mayor Joe Jaworski.



FOX Local is keeping track of the live results for the runoff elections for Texas attorney general candidates.

On the Republican side, U.S. Rep. Chip Roy (R-Tx) was beaten by State Sen. Mayes Middleton (R-Galveston). For the Democrats, state Sen. Nathan Johnson of Dallas defeated former Galveston Mayor Joe Jaworski Tuesday night.

LIVE UPDATES: Texas AG runoff

Vote counts are still rolling in after final decisions were announced. See live numbers below:

Texas AG races

Both sides of this race have been competitive, with both the Republicans and Democrats eager to get a new face in office to replace AG Ken Paxton. Paxton left his seat, which he's held since 2015, in an attempt to topple long-time incumbent Sen. John Cornyn in the U.S. Senate.

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Republican AG race

The backstory:

Middleton, an oilman and attorney from South Texas, has been in the state legislature since 2019. He currently represents district 23 in the Galveston area as a state senator. To date, Middleton has spent over $11 million on his campaign for AG, largely from his family's own wealth, which helped him secure the largest share of votes in the primary.

Roy, also an attorney who's been in public office for some time, has served in the U.S. House since 2019, representing the 21st congressional district of Texas. He abstained from negative ads leading up to the primary, publically admitting he hoped his track record would help him bypass a runoff. In the weeks running up to May 26, however, Roy has not been shy about criticizing his opponent's readiness for statewide office.

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Democratic AG race

The backstory:

Johnson has been representing Texas district 16 in the state senate since 2018, defeating Don Huffines, who's now vying for state comptroller, to become the first Democrat in that seat in over 30 years. Johnson took 48.1% of the votes in the March primary, just below the 50% needed to escape a runoff.

Jaworski previously served as the mayor of Galveston. He secured 26.4% of the votes in March, just above Tony Box's 25.5%, forcing Johnson to a runoff.

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A Democrat has not held a statewide seat in Texas since 1994. Over 2 million Texans cast votes for Democrats in the March primary for AG candidates, while around 1.77 million Republicans filled out ballots in the same race.