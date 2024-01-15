Texas winter weather: ERCOT urging power conservation Tuesday morning

ERCOT is again asking for Texans to conserve their energy use for the second morning in a row amid an arctic blast hitting much of the state.

Texans are asked to conserve their electricity use, if safe to do so, from 6-9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16. ERCOT says it is forecasting higher demand tomorrow morning as residents return to work and schools reopen.

ERCOT says it avoided emergency operations Monday morning due to conservation efforts and additional grid reliability tools.

ERCOT is expecting similar conditions on Wednesday, January 17, and will continue to closely monitor conditions and keep the public informed.

ERCOT says that the conservation appeal is not indicative of emergency conditions at this time. Texans experiencing an outage at this time are advised that it is local in nature and not related to overall grid reliability.

ERCOT is requesting all government agencies (including city and county offices) to implement all programs to reduce energy use at their facilities until at least 9 a.m. Jan. 15.

Energy-saving tips can be found on the TXANS webpage.

