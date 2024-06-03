Where can my child get free meals this summer?
AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texas school districts are offering free meals to help keep kids fed this summer.
Children and teens aged 18 and younger can receive free meals throughout the summer from any school. Some districts are even providing meals to enrolled disabled students up to 21 years old.
Children do not need to register, be registered in a summer school program, or show proof of age, income, or residence to receive a free summer meal. Meals must be consumed on site per Texas Department of Agriculture regulations.
Families can also use the following tools to find a meal site anywhere in the state:
- Call 2-1-1 to speak to a live operator
- Click here for an interactive site locator map
- Text FOOD or COMIDA to 304-304
Districts are listed in alphabetical order.
Austin ISD
AISD is offering free meals to kids in the community, including:
- Students participating in on-site summer programs at eligible schools
- Any child in the community younger than 19
- Enrolled students with disabilities up to 21 years old
The following AISD schools will be offering free meals:
- Akins ECHS: June 3 to Aug. 1 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Allison Elementary: May 28 to June 28 with breakfast service from 7:45-8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Andrews Elementary: May 28 to Aug 2 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday
- Ann Richards SYWL: June 3-13 with breakfast service from 8:45-9:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday
- Bedichek Middle School: May 28 to June 27 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday
- Blanton Elementary: May 28 to Aug. 2 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday
- Blazier Primary: June 3-27 with breakfast service from 7:45-8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday
- Burnet Middle School: May 29 to Aug 1 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday
- Campbell Elementary: June 3-27 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday
- Casey Elementary: May 28 to Aug. 2 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday
- Crockett ECHS: June 3-20 with breakfast service from 8:45-9:15 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Dawson Elementary: May 28 to Aug. 2 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday
- Dobie Middle School: May 28 to June 27 with breakfast service from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Govalle Elementary: June 3-28 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday
- Guerrero-Thompson Elementary: June 3-27 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday
- Hart Elementary: June 3 to July 12 with breakfast service from 7:15-8 a.m. and lunch from 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday
- Houston Elementary: May 28 to June 27 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday
- Joslin Elementary: May 28 to Aug. 2 with breakfast service from 7-7:45 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday
- Kocurek Elementary: June 3-27 with breakfast service from 8:15-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- LBJ ECHS: June 3 to Aug. 1 with breakfast service from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Lively Middle School: May 28 to July 26 with breakfast service from 8:15-8:45 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday
- McBee Elementary: June 3 to Aug. 1 with breakfast service from 8-8:45 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday
- Menchaca Elementary: May 28 to Aug. 2 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday
- Mendez Middle School: June 3 to July 19 with breakfast service from 7:15-8 a.m. and lunch from 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday
- Navarro ECHS: May 28 to Aug. 2 with breakfast service from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Norman-Sims Elementary: May 28 to July 19 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Northeast ECHS: June 3 to July 15 with breakfast service from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Ortega Elementary: May 28 to June 28 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday
- Overton Elementary: June 3 to Aug. 1 with breakfast service from 7:45-8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday
- Padron Elementary: May 29 to June 11 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday
- Pecan Springs Elementary: June 3 to July 12 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Pickle Elementary: June 3-18 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday
- Pillow Elementary: June 3-27 with breakfast service from 7:15-7:45 a.m. and lunch from 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday
- Travis ECHS: June 3-27 with breakfast service from 9-9:30 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Uphaus ECC: June 3-27 with breakfast service from 7:15-8 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday
- Webb Middle School: June 3-27 with breakfast service from 8:15-8:45 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday
- Widen Elementary: May 28 to June 27 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday
- Wooldridge Elementary: June 3-27 with breakfast service from 7-7:45 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday
All AISD meal sites are closed July 1-5.
Bastrop ISD
Starting Thursday, May 30, Bastrop ISD will be serving free breakfast and lunch to children and teens 18 years and younger, and enrolled students with disabilities up to 21 years old.
The following BISD campuses will serve free summer meals Monday-Thursday from 7-8 a.m. and 11 a.m.-1 p.m.:
- Colony Oaks Elementary School: May 30-Aug 9
- Mina Elementary School: May 30-Aug 9
- Cedar Creek Middle School: May 30-Aug 9
- Cedar Creek High School: May 30-June 30
- Colorado River Collegiate Academy: May 30-June 30
All locations are closed on Fridays.
Bunet CISD
Burnet CISD is providing daily hot meals for breakfast and lunch for children ages 18 and under this summer.
The following BCISD schools will be offering free meals:
- RJ Richey Elementary Cafeteria: June 4 to July 31 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday
- Boys and Girls Club: June 4 to July 31 with breakfast service from 9-9:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday
- Burnet High School - Athletic Field House: June 4 to July 31 with breakfast service from 9:15-9:45 a.m. and lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday
All dates and times are subject to change and no meals will be served the week of July 1-5. Children must be present and eat the meal onsite.
The district is also offering the option of meal bundles during the summer for children ages 18 and under. The meal bundles will include five breakfasts and five lunches.
Guardians can pick up meals without a child present if there is proof of guardianship, including documentation such as a student report card, attendance record, student ID, or birth certificate. Documentation will only be required at the first pickup, after which a summer meal card will be issued. The summer meal card will be required at future pick-up times.
No documentation is required if the child is present.
Meal bundles can be picked up from the following locations:
- Bertram Library: June 5 to July 31 on Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m.
- Hoover Valley: Location TBD on Mondays from noon to 1 p.m.
All dates and times are subject to change and no pickups will be available the week of July 1-5.
Receiving more than one breakfast and one lunch per day from multiple sites is not allowed.
Comfort ISD
Comfort ISD will be serving free meals over the month of June for children aged 18 and under and enrolled disabled students up to 21 years old.
Children under 18 can be enrolled in CISD, or can be a community member or a visitor.
Meals will be served June 3-27 at Comfort Elementary and Comfort High schools with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Del Valle ISD
Del Valle ISD will be serving free meals this summer for children ages 18 and below.
Meals will be served from June 1-27 with breakfast service from 7-8 a.m. and lunch from 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday.
Here are the locations for no-cost summer meals:
- Del Valle High School
- Ojeda Middle School
- Smith Elementary School
- Hornsby-Dunlap Elementary School
- Creedmoor Elementary: lunch only from 10:30-11:15 a.m.
Children must be present and meals consumed on location.
July dates and locations will be shared as the month approaches.
Dime Box ISD
Dime Box ISD will be serving free meals over the month of June for children aged 18 and under and enrolled disabled students up to 21 years old.
Meals will be served from June 1-27 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday in the school cafeteria.
Elgin ISD
Elgin ISD will be serving free meals over the month of June for children aged 18 and under and enrolled disabled students up to 21 years old. Children in the community can enjoy free meals regardless of household income and without any registration or ID.
Meals will be served June 3-28 at Elgin Elementary and Elgin Middle schools with breakfast service from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
All feeding sites are closed on June 19.
The district will not be offering bundled meals, meal packs, to-go meals, weekend meals or curbside meals.
Flatonia ISD
Flatonia ISD will be serving free meals over the month of June for children aged 18 and under.
Meals will be served from June 3-20 with breakfast service from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday.
Florence ISD
Florence ISD will be serving free meals this summer for children aged 18 and under. No registration or ID is needed.
Meals will be served from May 28 to July 1 with breakfast service from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The district will also be providing weekend meals to send home on Thursdays after lunch.
Georgetown ISD
Starting May 28, GISD will serve free meals for students 18 and younger at select campuses through the Texas Summer Meals Program.
The following GISD campuses will serve free summer meals Monday-Thursday from 7-8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.:
- Purl Elementary: May 28-Aug 9
- Mitchell Elementary: May 28-Aug 9
- Cooper Elementary: May 28-Aug 9
- Forbes Middle School: May 28-June 28
- Wagner Middle School: May 28-June 28
- Tippit Middle School: May 28-Aug 9
- East View High School: May 28-Aug 9
- Georgetown High School: May 28-Aug 9
Giddings ISD
Giddings ISD will be serving free meals over the month of June for children aged 18 and under and enrolled disabled students up to 21 years old.
Meals will be served from May 28 to June 27 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday at Giddings Elementary School.
IDEA Public Schools
Any child aged 18 and younger, regardless of enrollment, can get a free breakfast and lunch in the cafeteria of any IDEA campus Monday through Friday.
Meals will be available from Tuesday, May 28 through Friday, July 26. Food service will be closed on federal holidays and July 1-5.
Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 9 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Jarrell ISD
Jarrell ISD will be serving free meals over the month of June for children aged 18 and under and enrolled disabled students up to 21 years old.
The following JISD schools will be offering free meals:
- Jarrell Middle School: May 28 to June 27 with breakfast service from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Double Creek Elementary: May 28 to June 20 with breakfast service from 7-7:30 a.m. and lunch from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday
Proof of income is not required. Adults may also eat for $3.70.
La Grange ISD
La Grange ISD will be offering free to-go meals over the month of June for children aged 18 and under.
Meals will be available at the Fayette County Fairground from June 3-27 with breakfast service from 8-9 a.m. and lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday
No registration or application is required.
Leander ISD
Leander ISD will be serving free meals this summer for children aged 18 and under and enrolled disabled students up to 21 years old.
Meals will be served from June 3-28 and from July 8-26 with breakfast service from 8-9 a.m. and lunch from 12-1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The following campuses will have meals:
- Giddens Elementary
- Cedar Park Middle School
- Leander Middle School
Meals will not be available for the week of July 4.
Luling ISD
Luling ISD will be serving free meals over the month of June for all kids, not just those enrolled in the district.
Meals will be served from May 29 to June 27 with breakfast service from 7-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday in the high school cafeteria.
Manor ISD
Manor ISD will be serving free meals this summer for children aged 18 and under and enrolled disabled students up to 21 years old.
The following MISD schools will be offering free meals in the cafeteria:
- Oak Meadows Elementary: June 10 to July 19 with breakfast service from 7-8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday
- Presidential Meadows Elementary: June 10 to July 19 with breakfast service from 7-8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday
- Manor Middle School: June 17 to July 26 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Manor New Tech High School: June 10 to July 18 with breakfast service from 8-9 a.m. and lunch from 12-1 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Early College High School: June 10 to Aug 1 with breakfast service from 8-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday
All sites will be closed on June 19 and July 1-5.
Children in the community can enjoy free summer meals regardless of household income and without any registration or identification. Adults may purchase breakfast for $2.75 and lunch for $4.75.
The district will not be offering bundled meals, meal packs, to-go meals, weekend meals or curbside meals.
Nixon-Smiley CISD
Nixon-Smiley CISD will be serving free meals this summer for children aged 18 and under.
Meals will be served from June 3 to July 19 with breakfast service from 7-9:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Nixon Cafeteria.
Meals are dine-in only. Meals will not be served from July 1-5.
Pflugerville ISD
Pflugerville ISD will be serving free meals this summer for children aged 18 and under.
Children do not need to register or be registered in a summer school program or show proof of age, income, or residence to do so. Visitors must sign in at each school’s front office or Extended Day Program check-in desk for security reasons.
The following PfISD schools will be offering free meals:
- Caldwell Elementary: June 3 to Aug 9 with breakfast service from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Timmerman Elementary: June 3-27 with breakfast service from 7:45-8:15 a.m. and lunch from 10-10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday
- Ruth Barron Elementary: June 3 to Aug 9 with breakfast service from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
- River Oaks Elementary: June 3-7, June 10-14, June 17-20, and June 24-27 with breakfast service from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch from 11-11:30 a.m.
- Bohls Middle School: June 3-27 with breakfast service from 7:45-8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday
- Weiss High School: June 3-19 (Monday through Friday) and June 20-27 (Monday through Thursday) with breakfast service from 7:45-8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon
- Wieland Elementary: June 3-18 and July 8-23 with breakfast service from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch from 10-10:30 Monday through Thursday
Meal service will not be offered July 4-5.
Round Rock ISD
Round Rock ISD will be serving free meals this summer for children aged 18 and under and enrolled disabled students up to 21 years old.
Participating families do not have to apply, register, be registered in a summer school program, or provide identification.
The following RRISD schools will be offering free meals:
- Anderson Mill ID World Elementary: June 3-28 with breakfast service from 7:40-8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday
- Berkman Elementary Arts Integration Academy: July 10-26 with breakfast service from 7:40-8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday
- Bluebonnet Elementary: May 28 to Aug 2 with breakfast service from 7:40-8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday
- Caldwell Heights IB World Elementary: June 3-28 with breakfast service from 7:40-8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday
- C.D. Fulkes Middle School: July 10-26 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 12:30-1 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Cedar Ridge High School: June 3-20 with breakfast service from 8:15-8:45 a.m. and lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:25 p.m. and July 10-26 with breakfast service from 8:15-8:45 a.m. and lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:25 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Deerpark Middle School: June 10-13 (Monday through Thursday) and July 10-26 (Monday through Friday) with breakfast service from 7:50-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 12:40-1:10 p.m.
- Hopewell Middle School: June 3-6 and July 10-26 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 12:30-1 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Live Oak Elementary: July 10-26 with breakfast service from 7:40-8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday
- McNeil High IB World School: June 3-20 with breakfast service from 8:15-8:45 a.m. and lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:25 p.m. and July 10-26 with breakfast service from 8:30-8:55 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:20 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Success High School: June 3-20 with breakfast service from 8:15-8:45 a.m. and lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:25 p.m. and July 10-26 with breakfast service from 8:15-8:45 a.m. and lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:25 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Union Hill Elementary: July 10-26 with breakfast service from 7:40-8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday
Participating families are advised to call schools to confirm dates, times, and on-site meal service details.
Meals must be consumed on-site.
Taylor ISD
Taylor ISD will be serving free meals this summer for children aged 18 and under.
Meals will be served from June 3 to Aug 1 with breakfast service from 8-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday in the Main Street Elementary Café.
Participating families can enter at the bus/outdoor basketball court entrance.
Children must be present and remain on the property to eat. Meals will not be served the week of July 4.
Waelder ISD
Waelder ISD will be serving free meals this summer for children aged 18 and under and enrolled disabled students up to 21 years old.
Meals will be served from June 3 to July 12 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Meals will not be served on July 4.