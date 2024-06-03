Where can my child get free meals this summer?

Central Texas school districts are offering free meals to help keep kids fed this summer.

Children and teens aged 18 and younger can receive free meals throughout the summer from any school. Some districts are even providing meals to enrolled disabled students up to 21 years old.

Children do not need to register, be registered in a summer school program, or show proof of age, income, or residence to receive a free summer meal. Meals must be consumed on site per Texas Department of Agriculture regulations.

Families can also use the following tools to find a meal site anywhere in the state:

Call 2-1-1 to speak to a live operator

Click here for an interactive site locator map

Text FOOD or COMIDA to 304-304

Districts are listed in alphabetical order.

Austin ISD

AISD is offering free meals to kids in the community, including:

Students participating in on-site summer programs at eligible schools

Any child in the community younger than 19

Enrolled students with disabilities up to 21 years old

The following AISD schools will be offering free meals:

Akins ECHS: June 3 to Aug. 1 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Allison Elementary: May 28 to June 28 with breakfast service from 7:45-8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday

Andrews Elementary: May 28 to Aug 2 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday

Ann Richards SYWL: June 3-13 with breakfast service from 8:45-9:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday

Bedichek Middle School: May 28 to June 27 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday

Blanton Elementary: May 28 to Aug. 2 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday

Blazier Primary: June 3-27 with breakfast service from 7:45-8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday

Burnet Middle School: May 29 to Aug 1 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday

Campbell Elementary: June 3-27 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday

Casey Elementary: May 28 to Aug. 2 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday

Crockett ECHS: June 3-20 with breakfast service from 8:45-9:15 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Dawson Elementary: May 28 to Aug. 2 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday

Dobie Middle School: May 28 to June 27 with breakfast service from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Govalle Elementary: June 3-28 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday

Guerrero-Thompson Elementary: June 3-27 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday

Hart Elementary: June 3 to July 12 with breakfast service from 7:15-8 a.m. and lunch from 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday

Houston Elementary: May 28 to June 27 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday

Joslin Elementary: May 28 to Aug. 2 with breakfast service from 7-7:45 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday

Kocurek Elementary: June 3-27 with breakfast service from 8:15-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

LBJ ECHS: June 3 to Aug. 1 with breakfast service from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Lively Middle School: May 28 to July 26 with breakfast service from 8:15-8:45 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday

McBee Elementary: June 3 to Aug. 1 with breakfast service from 8-8:45 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday

Menchaca Elementary: May 28 to Aug. 2 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday

Mendez Middle School: June 3 to July 19 with breakfast service from 7:15-8 a.m. and lunch from 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday

Navarro ECHS: May 28 to Aug. 2 with breakfast service from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Norman-Sims Elementary: May 28 to July 19 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Northeast ECHS: June 3 to July 15 with breakfast service from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Ortega Elementary: May 28 to June 28 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday

Overton Elementary: June 3 to Aug. 1 with breakfast service from 7:45-8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday

Padron Elementary: May 29 to June 11 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday

Pecan Springs Elementary: June 3 to July 12 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Pickle Elementary: June 3-18 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday

Pillow Elementary: June 3-27 with breakfast service from 7:15-7:45 a.m. and lunch from 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday

Travis ECHS: June 3-27 with breakfast service from 9-9:30 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Uphaus ECC: June 3-27 with breakfast service from 7:15-8 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday

Webb Middle School: June 3-27 with breakfast service from 8:15-8:45 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday

Widen Elementary: May 28 to June 27 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday

Wooldridge Elementary: June 3-27 with breakfast service from 7-7:45 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday

All AISD meal sites are closed July 1-5.

Back to top

Bastrop ISD

Starting Thursday, May 30, Bastrop ISD will be serving free breakfast and lunch to children and teens 18 years and younger, and enrolled students with disabilities up to 21 years old.

The following BISD campuses will serve free summer meals Monday-Thursday from 7-8 a.m. and 11 a.m.-1 p.m.:

Colony Oaks Elementary School: May 30-Aug 9

Mina Elementary School: May 30-Aug 9

Cedar Creek Middle School: May 30-Aug 9

Cedar Creek High School: May 30-June 30

Colorado River Collegiate Academy: May 30-June 30

All locations are closed on Fridays.

Back to top

Bunet CISD

Burnet CISD is providing daily hot meals for breakfast and lunch for children ages 18 and under this summer.

The following BCISD schools will be offering free meals:

RJ Richey Elementary Cafeteria: June 4 to July 31 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday

Boys and Girls Club: June 4 to July 31 with breakfast service from 9-9:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday

Burnet High School - Athletic Field House: June 4 to July 31 with breakfast service from 9:15-9:45 a.m. and lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday

All dates and times are subject to change and no meals will be served the week of July 1-5. Children must be present and eat the meal onsite.

The district is also offering the option of meal bundles during the summer for children ages 18 and under. The meal bundles will include five breakfasts and five lunches.

Guardians can pick up meals without a child present if there is proof of guardianship, including documentation such as a student report card, attendance record, student ID, or birth certificate. Documentation will only be required at the first pickup, after which a summer meal card will be issued. The summer meal card will be required at future pick-up times.

No documentation is required if the child is present.

Meal bundles can be picked up from the following locations:

Bertram Library: June 5 to July 31 on Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m.

Hoover Valley: Location TBD on Mondays from noon to 1 p.m.

All dates and times are subject to change and no pickups will be available the week of July 1-5.

Receiving more than one breakfast and one lunch per day from multiple sites is not allowed.

Back to top

Comfort ISD

Comfort ISD will be serving free meals over the month of June for children aged 18 and under and enrolled disabled students up to 21 years old.

Children under 18 can be enrolled in CISD, or can be a community member or a visitor.

Meals will be served June 3-27 at Comfort Elementary and Comfort High schools with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Back to top

Del Valle ISD

Del Valle ISD will be serving free meals this summer for children ages 18 and below.

Meals will be served from June 1-27 with breakfast service from 7-8 a.m. and lunch from 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday.

Here are the locations for no-cost summer meals:

Del Valle High School

Ojeda Middle School

Smith Elementary School

Hornsby-Dunlap Elementary School

Creedmoor Elementary: lunch only from 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Children must be present and meals consumed on location.

July dates and locations will be shared as the month approaches.

Back to top

Dime Box ISD

Dime Box ISD will be serving free meals over the month of June for children aged 18 and under and enrolled disabled students up to 21 years old.

Meals will be served from June 1-27 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday in the school cafeteria.

Back to top

Elgin ISD

Elgin ISD will be serving free meals over the month of June for children aged 18 and under and enrolled disabled students up to 21 years old. Children in the community can enjoy free meals regardless of household income and without any registration or ID.

Meals will be served June 3-28 at Elgin Elementary and Elgin Middle schools with breakfast service from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

All feeding sites are closed on June 19.

The district will not be offering bundled meals, meal packs, to-go meals, weekend meals or curbside meals.

Back to top

Flatonia ISD

Flatonia ISD will be serving free meals over the month of June for children aged 18 and under.

Meals will be served from June 3-20 with breakfast service from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday.

Back to top

Florence ISD

Florence ISD will be serving free meals this summer for children aged 18 and under. No registration or ID is needed.

Meals will be served from May 28 to July 1 with breakfast service from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The district will also be providing weekend meals to send home on Thursdays after lunch.

Back to top

Georgetown ISD

Starting May 28, GISD will serve free meals for students 18 and younger at select campuses through the Texas Summer Meals Program.

The following GISD campuses will serve free summer meals Monday-Thursday from 7-8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.:

Purl Elementary: May 28-Aug 9

Mitchell Elementary: May 28-Aug 9

Cooper Elementary: May 28-Aug 9

Forbes Middle School: May 28-June 28

Wagner Middle School: May 28-June 28

Tippit Middle School: May 28-Aug 9

East View High School: May 28-Aug 9

Georgetown High School: May 28-Aug 9

Back to top

Giddings ISD

Giddings ISD will be serving free meals over the month of June for children aged 18 and under and enrolled disabled students up to 21 years old.

Meals will be served from May 28 to June 27 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday at Giddings Elementary School.

Back to top

IDEA Public Schools

Any child aged 18 and younger, regardless of enrollment, can get a free breakfast and lunch in the cafeteria of any IDEA campus Monday through Friday.

Meals will be available from Tuesday, May 28 through Friday, July 26. Food service will be closed on federal holidays and July 1-5.

Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 9 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Back to top

Jarrell ISD

Jarrell ISD will be serving free meals over the month of June for children aged 18 and under and enrolled disabled students up to 21 years old.

The following JISD schools will be offering free meals:

Jarrell Middle School: May 28 to June 27 with breakfast service from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Double Creek Elementary: May 28 to June 20 with breakfast service from 7-7:30 a.m. and lunch from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday

Proof of income is not required. Adults may also eat for $3.70.

Back to top

La Grange ISD

La Grange ISD will be offering free to-go meals over the month of June for children aged 18 and under.

Meals will be available at the Fayette County Fairground from June 3-27 with breakfast service from 8-9 a.m. and lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday

No registration or application is required.

Back to top

Leander ISD

Leander ISD will be serving free meals this summer for children aged 18 and under and enrolled disabled students up to 21 years old.

Meals will be served from June 3-28 and from July 8-26 with breakfast service from 8-9 a.m. and lunch from 12-1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The following campuses will have meals:

Giddens Elementary

Cedar Park Middle School

Leander Middle School

Meals will not be available for the week of July 4.

Back to top

Luling ISD

Luling ISD will be serving free meals over the month of June for all kids, not just those enrolled in the district.

Meals will be served from May 29 to June 27 with breakfast service from 7-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday in the high school cafeteria.

Back to top

Manor ISD

Manor ISD will be serving free meals this summer for children aged 18 and under and enrolled disabled students up to 21 years old.

The following MISD schools will be offering free meals in the cafeteria:

Oak Meadows Elementary: June 10 to July 19 with breakfast service from 7-8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday

Presidential Meadows Elementary: June 10 to July 19 with breakfast service from 7-8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday

Manor Middle School: June 17 to July 26 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday

Manor New Tech High School: June 10 to July 18 with breakfast service from 8-9 a.m. and lunch from 12-1 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Early College High School: June 10 to Aug 1 with breakfast service from 8-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday

All sites will be closed on June 19 and July 1-5.

Children in the community can enjoy free summer meals regardless of household income and without any registration or identification. Adults may purchase breakfast for $2.75 and lunch for $4.75.

The district will not be offering bundled meals, meal packs, to-go meals, weekend meals or curbside meals.

Back to top

Nixon-Smiley CISD

Nixon-Smiley CISD will be serving free meals this summer for children aged 18 and under.

Meals will be served from June 3 to July 19 with breakfast service from 7-9:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Nixon Cafeteria.

Meals are dine-in only. Meals will not be served from July 1-5.

Back to top

Pflugerville ISD

Pflugerville ISD will be serving free meals this summer for children aged 18 and under.

Children do not need to register or be registered in a summer school program or show proof of age, income, or residence to do so. Visitors must sign in at each school’s front office or Extended Day Program check-in desk for security reasons.

The following PfISD schools will be offering free meals:

Caldwell Elementary: June 3 to Aug 9 with breakfast service from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Timmerman Elementary: June 3-27 with breakfast service from 7:45-8:15 a.m. and lunch from 10-10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday

Ruth Barron Elementary: June 3 to Aug 9 with breakfast service from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

River Oaks Elementary: June 3-7, June 10-14, June 17-20, and June 24-27 with breakfast service from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch from 11-11:30 a.m.

Bohls Middle School: June 3-27 with breakfast service from 7:45-8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday

Weiss High School: June 3-19 (Monday through Friday) and June 20-27 (Monday through Thursday) with breakfast service from 7:45-8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon

Wieland Elementary: June 3-18 and July 8-23 with breakfast service from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch from 10-10:30 Monday through Thursday

Meal service will not be offered July 4-5.

Back to top

Round Rock ISD

Round Rock ISD will be serving free meals this summer for children aged 18 and under and enrolled disabled students up to 21 years old.

Participating families do not have to apply, register, be registered in a summer school program, or provide identification.

The following RRISD schools will be offering free meals:

Anderson Mill ID World Elementary: June 3-28 with breakfast service from 7:40-8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday

Berkman Elementary Arts Integration Academy: July 10-26 with breakfast service from 7:40-8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday

Bluebonnet Elementary: May 28 to Aug 2 with breakfast service from 7:40-8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday

Caldwell Heights IB World Elementary: June 3-28 with breakfast service from 7:40-8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday

C.D. Fulkes Middle School: July 10-26 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 12:30-1 p.m. Monday through Friday

Cedar Ridge High School: June 3-20 with breakfast service from 8:15-8:45 a.m. and lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:25 p.m. and July 10-26 with breakfast service from 8:15-8:45 a.m. and lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:25 p.m. Monday through Friday

Deerpark Middle School: June 10-13 (Monday through Thursday) and July 10-26 (Monday through Friday) with breakfast service from 7:50-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 12:40-1:10 p.m.

Hopewell Middle School: June 3-6 and July 10-26 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 12:30-1 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Live Oak Elementary: July 10-26 with breakfast service from 7:40-8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday

McNeil High IB World School: June 3-20 with breakfast service from 8:15-8:45 a.m. and lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:25 p.m. and July 10-26 with breakfast service from 8:30-8:55 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:20 p.m. Monday through Friday

Success High School: June 3-20 with breakfast service from 8:15-8:45 a.m. and lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:25 p.m. and July 10-26 with breakfast service from 8:15-8:45 a.m. and lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:25 p.m. Monday through Friday

Union Hill Elementary: July 10-26 with breakfast service from 7:40-8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday

Participating families are advised to call schools to confirm dates, times, and on-site meal service details.

Meals must be consumed on-site.

Back to top

Taylor ISD

Taylor ISD will be serving free meals this summer for children aged 18 and under.

Meals will be served from June 3 to Aug 1 with breakfast service from 8-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday in the Main Street Elementary Café.

Participating families can enter at the bus/outdoor basketball court entrance.

Children must be present and remain on the property to eat. Meals will not be served the week of July 4.

Back to top

Waelder ISD

Waelder ISD will be serving free meals this summer for children aged 18 and under and enrolled disabled students up to 21 years old.

Meals will be served from June 3 to July 12 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Meals will not be served on July 4.

Back to top