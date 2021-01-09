Central Texas bracing for winter storm system

article

A storm system will swing across Texas from the west Sunday, bringing the chance for rain, snow, and sleet to millions.

In Central Texas, we’ll be tracking scattered showers through the early morning hours. As cold air works in, we’ll start to see that rain transition into sleet and snow.

Throughout the day, the snow and wintry mix will continue to spread across the region before coming to an end Sunday night.

Currently, San Saba, Lampasas, Burnet, Williamson, Milam, and Lee counties are under Winter Storm Watches, starting noon Sunday.

These areas have the highest likelihood of seeing accumulating snowfall, especially through the afternoon. On average, 1" to 3" of snow is possible.

Farther south, towards the Austin Metro area, we’ll likely see rain with some snow flurries and sleet pellets mixed in during the afternoon. Snowfall totals up to 1" are possible for Llano, Gillespie, Blanco, Bastrop, Travis, and Hays counties.

For areas like Fayette and Caldwell counties, a cold rain is expected for much of the day.

The snow and wintry mix expected for much of the area will likely make travel hazardous. If you must travel, use extra caution, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Into Monday morning, the system that brought the active weather Sunday will move off to the east, taking the precipitation with it. While there likely won’t be anything falling from the sky during the morning commute, there may still be some icy spots on area roadways.

