Central Texas to receive over half a billion in stimulus funds

Millions in stimulus funding is coming to Texas cities and counties after President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan on Thursday.

The package is $1.9 trillion in total and allocates $350 billion for state governments and local governments.

Texas is expected to receive just over $27 billion in total, with $16.8 billion allocated for the state government and $10.4 billion for local governments.

RELATED: Third stimulus check calculator: See how much money you could receive from Biden's relief bill

Congressman Lloyd Doggett provided FOX 7 Austin with estimates of how much local cities and counties will receive directly or from the state. Austin is expected to receive almost $200 million dollars and about $250 million will go to Travis County. Hays County will get roughly $45 million dollars and Caldwell County is expected to receive around $9 million directly.

It is unclear how local governments plan to distribute the funding.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

A spokesperson for the City of Austin said in a statement:

"City staff has been working on spending recommendations over the past several weeks in anticipation of the federal economic stimulus funding bill signed today. We anticipate making recommendations to Council later this month to allocate these resources for programs and services that will ensure our community continues to thrive as we work through this pandemic."

RELATED: $1,400 stimulus checks can be seized by private collectors for unpaid debts

The stimulus package also includes $1,400 checks for those making $75,000 or less a year and extends the $300 weekly federal unemployment payments that were set to expire on Sunday.

The U.S. Treasury Department confirmed on Friday that Americans can expect to start seeing direct deposits from the recent COVID-19 relief package as early as this weekend.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK