Stimulus checks on the way: US Treasury confirms $1,400 payments could hit bank accounts this weekend

The U.S. Treasury Department confirmed Friday that Americans could start seeing stimulus check direct deposits from the latest COVID-19 relief package as early as this weekend.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki first announced the potential timeline on Thursday after President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan into law.

"As announced yesterday, some people could start seeing relief payments hit their bank accounts as early as this weekend," the Treasury Department announced on Twitter Friday. "Payments to eligible Americans will continue through the next several weeks on a rolling basis."

"The first batch of relief payments will go to all taxpayers who provided direct deposit info for their 2019 or 2020 tax returns," the Treasury Department continued.

The stimulus payments include $1,400 checks for individual Americans making $75,000 or less.

Biden originally planned to sign the bill on Friday, but it arrived at the White House more quickly than anticipated.

Anyone can check the status of their payments on the Internal Revenue Service’s website.