Central Texas Ukrainians call on world leaders to 'stand against Russian military aggression'

More than 6,000 miles from Kyiv, Central Texas Ukrainians gathered at the Texas State Capitol Thursday calling on world leaders to "stand against Russian military aggression."

Among demonstrators was Nadya Zhurba. She runs the "Bright Kids Ukrainian Online School."

"If you remember our Ukrainian identity, then we are strong. Nobody will defeat us," she explained.

Zhurba immigrated to the United States from Kyiv five years ago. Most of her family members, friends and employees still live in the country.

She showed FOX 7 Austin videos of their cities under attack.

"Not only cities close to the Russian border, but also cities close to Poland’s border. Close to the European Union also were attacked by missile strikes," she said.

Zhurba said her loved ones are staying in Ukraine — ready to fight.

"They don't try to flee the cities, they just stay in their houses and they have a supply of water and food, and they are ready to resist right now because there's no place to hide," she said.

Demonstrator Inna Pokul told FOX 7 Austin she checks a Viber group chat for updates from her sister, Ana, every 30 minutes.

"We did not sleep last night. It just happened."

On a phone call Thursday morning her sister told her "they [could] hear the sounds of bombs" in Kyiv.

Ana fled Kyiv Thursday morning with her husband Sergey and 5-year-old daughter Eva. They drove west for five hours -- only to realize the city they intended to stay in was under attack as well.

Pokul told FOX 7 Austin the family was still on the road Thursday afternoon. They dressed Eva in protective clothing in the event of a roadway bombing that would cause them to "have to hide in the woods somewhere."

The demonstrators organized through a Facebook group called "Austin TX Ukrainians." They are calling for stronger sanctions from the U.S. and E.U. and want countries bordering Ukraine to offer more support to their displaced loved ones.

"[It is] terrible. But Ukraine is strong. I believe for support for other countries, for supportive America, for support in Europe. We need it," said Pokul.

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Russia invades Ukraine: 57 Ukrainians killed, 169 wounded, health minister says

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

Biden announces new sanctions on Russia, says Putin ‘chose this war’

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter