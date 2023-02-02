WilCo residents begin to clean up following Central Texas winter storm

Weather conditions are starting to clear up in Central Texas, but now many people are dealing with the aftermath.

As Glenn Melton started clearing out his yard, he was able to get extra help from several Hutto High School students.

"They're all high school students here at Hutto. And they just came out, said, ‘can we clean up?’ And I said, ‘sure,’" says Hutto resident Glenn Melton.

Roofing specialist Daniel Songer says he's been busy responding to calls related to storm damage.

"Daily, I would say I'm getting anywhere between 100 and 150 calls with damage such as this tree limbs, debris falling on roofs, emergency tar being working to get the limbs off the roof," says Daniel Songer, with Infinity Roofing.

Williamson County has seen multiple reports of property damage over the past couple of days.

"We're seeing damage to the roof in the siding, you know, punctures within the roofing system. You know, as far as total collapse from trusses," says Songer.

Not only has the winter storm brought property damage, but it also left hundreds in the dark.

"[Outages] Started Tuesday, and it would just go off and on and on and on, and then it would stay off for hours at a time. And then yesterday it went off about three, and it came back on about midnight and then a spin-off since 6 a.m. again," says Hutto resident Regina Sanchez.

Many Hutto residents say they have been without power for over 20 hours, and they're doing what they can to stay warm.

"We lit up some candles, just gives a little bit of light and we just, you know, used blankets to sit there, kept warm weather that didn't get too bad inside," says Melton.

"We have natural gas. And so that's how we were staying warm. And we also have water, and we have a run out of hot water. So that's a good thing as well," says Sanchez.

Many power outages have been reported, but residents say they haven't heard when they'll get power again.

"Hopefully we'll be open back up tomorrow, and so we can get to work because the roads are fine. But we'll see what happens tomorrow," says Sanchez.

As of Jan. 31, Williamson County is under a local state of disaster, if you've experienced weather related damages you can fill out this survey.