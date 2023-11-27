Child drowns in pond near his home in Bastrop County: sheriff

The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office says a young autistic boy drowned in a pond near his home southwest of Elgin over the weekend.

BCSO says that on Nov. 26 at 2:43 p.m., it received a report of a missing 7-year-old child from his parents. They had discovered the boy was missing and immediately began to search for him.

After finding signs he may have gone into a large pond near their home, the parents called 9-1-1.

First responders from multiple agencies went and began an air, water and ground search for the boy, and just before 8 p.m., Austin police's water rescue team found his body in the pond.

BCSO says the water temperature was 56 degrees, and he was in five feet of water.

BCSO also notes that it's not uncommon for autistic children to be attracted to water, such as ponds, pools and water tanks.