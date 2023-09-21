TxDOT, Bastrop County leaders celebrate completion of new bridges

Representatives from TxDOT and Bastrop County cut the ribbon Thursday on a four-year construction project.

The SH 71 at the Colorado River bridge project includes the construction of nine bridges in total, including the replacement of the SH 71 mainline bridge over the Colorado River and the addition of frontage road bridges over the river.

The work started in August 2019 and wrapped up in August of this year.

"It's very satisfying to be in a position where you're able to kick off a project by breaking ground on it and then seeing it come to reality," said Tucker Ferguson, district engineer for TxDOT's Austin District.

Photo courtesy: TxDOT

It’s all part of a plan to streamline travel between Austin and Bastrop, and beyond.

"Everybody's moving to Bastrop County now because we're the last direction that Austin has not grown in the first place," said Precinct 1 Bastrop County Commissioner Mel Hamner. "They went north, they went west, they went a little south. Now they're coming east."

Future projects in this corridor include removing the traffic signals on SH 71 between Austin and Bastrop.