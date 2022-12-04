Central Texas communities ring in holiday season with lights, carols

Christmas is now just three weeks away and communities across Central Texas held all sorts of events to get residents into the holiday spirit.

From Christmas parades in Round Top and Pflugerville to Christmas carols in Downtown Austin, here's a look at some of the festive fun from this weekend.

Round Top Christmas Parade

A parade of lights illuminated the night sky in the small town of Round Top in Fayette County.

"If you look at the entries in the parade you'll see the creativity that comes out of Round Top," said Jamie Moreau, Justice of the Peace-elect for Fayette County Pct. 2.

The Christmas parade is now in its sixth year with Round Top resident and former Texas governor Rick Perry serving as grand marshal.

"People have been preparing for this for lots of weeks," said Perry. "Kids to folks my age, the elderly that are here, and everything in between…Huge crowd already and beautiful weather, so a perfect Texas night."

Downtown Austin Holiday Stroll

Meanwhile, in Downtown Austin, people spent the evening singing Christmas carols, a tradition that's lasted more than three decades.

"I love looking out into the crowd and seeing everyone, every age, and every background, all singing in unison, and it's really beautiful and inspiring," said Erin Geisler, KUT/KUTX Public Radio marketing and communication manager.

The holiday stroll, sing along and tree lighting is a joint effort by the Downtown Austin Alliance and KUT/KUTX Public Radio. The event drew about five thousand people with vendors, live music, and even Santa himself.

"It evolves every year and gets better every year," said Vanessa Olson, director of communications for the Downtown Austin Alliance. "Everyone is smiling, everyone is happy, everyone is wearing their festive attire."

READ MORE

Pflugerville Pfestival of Lights and Christmas Parade

Earlier Saturday in Pflugerville, the Pfestival of Lights and Christmas parade wound its way through the city center.

"This will be my second year coming," Pflugerville resident David Quinton said. "I actually started coming when I got married to my beautiful wife."

The city and the Knights of Columbus stage the event every year along with vendors and live music.

"I just wanted to bring the kids and do something nice and small and community like," said Pflugerville resident Stephanie Whitehurst.

"I love that it's the first week in December, it's not very cold, just a little chill to add to the festivities," said Pflugerville resident Deborah Whitehurst.

For some, it's a holiday tradition that now spans generations.

"I've been coming here since a little girl, so probably like the last 20 years," said Pflugerville resident Kelsha Grayson. "It's nice to be around the community and share these traditions with my family now."