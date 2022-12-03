Signing Santa returns to Barton Creek Square Dec. 7

Santa Claus knows all languages, including American Sign Language.

Santa will be arriving at Barton Creek Square this week, ready to check the lists of area children who are deaf or hard of hearing, says the Texas School for the Deaf.

Families can come meet Santa at mall entrance B between The Cheesecake Factory and AMC Theater, downstairs on the first floor of the shopping mall starting at 3:30 p.m. until 8 p.m on Wednesday Dec. 7.

The "Signing Santa" event was started in 2004 by the North Austin Optimist Club, which is part of a worldwide volunteer organization dedicated to bringing out the best in children and the community.

Every child that attends gets the opportunity to sign with Santa and receive a free photo and stocking, thanks to the Optimist Club, Michael Barker Photography and Simon Management.

To learn more about the North Austin Optimist Club, visit their website.

To learn more about the Texas School for the Deaf, visit their website.